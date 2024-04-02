VPS Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group™

Boca Raton, FL, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review, Brandon Hall Group™ confirms that VPS is living their mission to design, develop and deliver learning solutions that unlock growth and drive success in client organizations.

“VPS is at the forefront of applied innovation in the learning space,” said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer and Principal Analyst at Brandon Hall Group™. “Their unique perspective as a Learning Engineering organization servicing commercial military and government organizations allows them to bring a unique and valuable perspective to their client engagements.”

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group™ has spent a considerable amount of time understanding VPS as well as the market in which they operate. The team has conducted in-depth briefings and a thorough evaluation of VPS product/service value proposition.

Brandon Hall Group’s Smartchoice® Preferred Provider Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources and advisory support to the entire VPS organization to ensure our certification is a reflection of the highest standards a Provider can attain in the market.

“As we launch under our new name, VPS, we are pleased to extend and expand our relationship with the Brandon Hall Group™,” said Bob Szostak, Director of Customer Solutions at VPS. “Brandon Hall Group™ brings in the market perspective and research expertise to help better inform our approach and our clients. They are a trusted voice in the learning industry.”

Brandon Hall Group™ has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that VPS offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group™ is the world’s only professional-development company that provides data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent professionals and organizations. The best companies in the world rely on Brandon Hall Group™ to help create future-proof employee-development plans for the new era of work and management.

For more than 30 years, BHG has empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations throughout the world, driving the development of more than 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our annual HCM Excellence Awards® program was the first to recognize and celebrate organizations for learning and talent, and as the industry’s gold standard is known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Brandon Hall Group’s cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and Human Resources for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more visit https://www.brandonhall.com

About VPS

With over 90 years of experience in developing and managing training solutions, VPS has been a trusted partner in helping individuals and organizations succeed.

Our tailored content delivery and management services enhance performance, encourage growth and positively impact our clients’ success. We pride ourselves on our ability to listen, to take the time needed to understand the unique needs of each organization we work with and to provide customized end-to-end managed services capabilities and competencies that bring real value. Our commitment to people first ensures the highest level of customer service satisfaction.

At VPS, our mission is clear — to empower every individual and organization to reach their full potential through innovative training solutions and skills development. We deliver cutting-edge learning programs that drive performance and foster intellectual growth. As the go-to provider of comprehensive learning solutions worldwide, we’ll equip you with the necessary tools to excel in today’s highly competitive marketplace and beyond.

