U.S. Joint Industry Committee Awards Certification to Comscore for National Currency

RESTON, Va., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today welcomed the announcement from the U.S. Joint Industry Committee (JIC) granting it National Currency Certification as a transactable cross-platform solution. This announcement by the JIC follows Comscore’s recent accreditation by the Media Rating Council for both National and Local TV measurement.



The JIC’s Measurement Subcommittee determined certification following a detailed data evaluation and scoring process. Comscore was found to be transactable across both traditional metrics (ACM/AMA) and cross-platform Exact Spot across both Advanced Audiences and Households.

“The announcement by the U.S. Joint Industry Committee further cements Comscore’s unique position as a cross platform leader, giving our customers additional assurances of our quality and reliability as the Upfronts approach,” said Comscore Chief Executive Officer Jon Carpenter. “Combined with the recent accreditation by the MRC for our national and local TV measurement, the JIC certification establishes Comscore as a standard bearer for modern media measurement.”

Comscore was found to be the closest to a state of transactability in the category of Personified Demos based on new data it introduced to market in Q1 of 2024. The JIC recognized that new data was provided to the Committee as a “first look”, prior to the full commercialized rollout more broadly to individual members at the time of evaluation. Comscore will continue to work with the JIC for the certification of cross-platform Personified Demos.

Comscore also works towards further accreditation with the MRC on Comscore TV’s estimates for households overlaid with age/gender demographic breaks and households with compositions - which were not part of last month’s announcement.

