ARC Church Leaders to Gather at ARC Conference 2024

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) invites church leaders to its annual ARC Conference for inspiring keynotes, practical workshops, and fellowship opportunities in Birmingham, Alabama.



BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Related Churches (ARC) , a renowned organization dedicated to empowering church planters and pastors, is hosting its annual conference on April 23-24, 2024, at the Church of the Highlands in Birmingham, Alabama. This gathering serves as a prime opportunity for church leaders affiliated with ARC churches and beyond to gain valuable resources and forge connections that propel local churches toward success.

Recognizing the importance of collaboration, the event fosters connections among attendees, specifically those affiliated with the Association of Related Churches (ARC). Dedicated time for networking and fellowship allows church leaders to share experiences, glean insights from one another, and forge lasting relationships that strengthen their ministries within the ARC church network .

This year's ARC Conference program features insightful keynote addresses on critical topics in church leadership that are relevant to ARC leaders and church leaders in general. Additionally, attendees can delve into practical "App Sessions" – focused breakout sessions covering specific ministry areas. These in-depth sessions explore leadership development, navigating marriage and ministry life, mental health awareness , crafting a discipleship plan, and best practices for children's and student ministry. Furthermore, sessions address crucial aspects like church finances, worship production, managing multi-site churches, and effective outreach strategies, all of which are valuable for ARC church leaders.

The conference offers unique events to further enrich the experience, specifically for attendees affiliated with the Association of Related Churches (ARC) . Ladies can participate in the ArcWomen Lunch & Learn, featuring a special guest speaker and dedicated time for ministry and prayer.

Following the main sessions on the first day, attendees can unwind and connect with colleagues at Lunch on the Lawn and the ARC Conference After Party. These social gatherings provide a relaxed atmosphere for building friendships and fostering a sense of community within the ARC church network.

Registration is available and encouraged. Those interested in attending the 2024 ARC Conference can visit the conference website at https://www.arcconference.com/ for details about the full schedule, speaker information, travel and lodging options, and registration procedures.

About the Association of Related Churches (ARC)

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) represents a collaborative network comprising independent congregations from various denominations, networks, and backgrounds. Its primary mission is to provide essential support and resources to church planters and pastors, enabling them to effectively share the teachings of Jesus Christ. ARC Church's operational approach revolves around empowering and equipping church leaders, thus helping them foster the widespread dissemination of Christ’s life-changing message. Established in 2000, the Association of Related Churches has evolved into a worldwide entity and has played a pivotal role in facilitating the establishment of over 1,000 new churches globally.

