Redis Achieves Google Cloud Ready - Cloud SQL and AlloyDB Designations

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redis, Inc. today announced it has successfully achieved Google Cloud Ready - Cloud SQL designation and Google Cloud Ready - AlloyDB designation. The designations help customers streamline application development by providing Redis’ ease and scalability in their chosen environments.



Google Cloud Ready - Cloud SQL is a designation for the solutions of Google Cloud’s technology partners that integrate with Cloud SQL. Google Cloud Ready - AlloyDB is a designation for the solutions of Google Cloud’s technology partners that integrate with AlloyDB. Redis closely collaborated with Google Cloud to add support for Cloud SQL MySQL, PostgreSQL or SQL Server, and AlloyDB into their solutions, tuning their existing functionality for optimal outcomes. The two designations recognize Redis’ solutions have met a core set of functional requirements and validated in collaboration with Google Cloud engineering teams.

“These designations are another example of our enduring partnership with Google Cloud and our deep commitment to developers around the world,” said Ash Vijay, Redis’ VP of Global Strategic Alliances. “Achieving both CloudSQL and AlloyDB designations further solidifies Redis as the most accessible and scalable solution for any developer’s toolkit and empowers developers to build better, faster and more confidently.”

By earning these designations, Redis has proven their products have met a core set of functional and interoperability requirements when integrating with both Cloud SQL and AlloyDB, and refined documentation for ease of onboarding by our mutual customers.

Redis provides exceptional performance, high speed, and resiliency to the Google Cloud customer base in a wide variety of use-cases including real-time transactions, chat/messaging, gaming leaderboards, healthcare claims processing, real-time inventory, geospatial applications, and media streaming. Visit the Redis blog to learn more about their expertise with CloudSQL and AlloyDB. To learn more about Google Cloud Ready - CloudSQL, visit this blog , and to learn more about Google Cloud Ready - AlloyDB and its benefits, visit this blog .

About Redis

Data is the lifeline of every business, and Redis helps organizations reimagine how fast they can process, analyze, make predictions, and take action on the data they generate. Redis provides a competitive edge to any business by delivering source-available and enterprise-grade data platforms to power applications that drive real-time experiences at any scale. Developers rely on Redis to build performance, scalability, reliability, and security into their applications. Born in the cloud-native era, Redis uniquely enables users to unify data across multi-cloud, hybrid and global applications to maximize business potential. Learn how Redis can give you this edge at Redis.com .