Parexel Named “Best Contract Research Organization” at 17th Annual Vaccine Industry Excellence (ViE) Awards

DURHAM, N.C., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel, one of the world’s largest clinical research organizations (CROs) providing the full range of Phase I to IV clinical development services, today announced it has been named “Best Contract Research Organization” at the 17th Annual Vaccine Industry Excellence (ViE) Awards. Winners were named across 13 categories, including Best Contract Research Organization, which recognizes the role of CROs in supporting the development of safe and effective vaccines.



“We are honored to be recognized with this year’s ViE Award for Best Contract Research Organization,” said Amy McKee, MD, Chief Medical Officer & Head of Oncology Center of Excellence. “This accomplishment reflects the depth of experience and commitment of our cross-functional infectious disease and vaccine experts and global delivery team to develop leading preventive and therapeutic vaccines that advance global health. We look forward to our continued collaboration with our biopharmaceutical customers in this important area to improve patient outcomes.”

Parexel was named from among eight CRO finalists. A distinguished industry advisory board selected the company based on its ability to: provide a range of services in niche and core therapeutic areas; demonstrate methods of performance improvement and introduction of new services; ensure attention to and quality of relationships with clients; reach milestones and final outcomes; and build and maintain existing and long-term partnerships.

Over the last five years Parexel has conducted more than 225 clinical projects in the infectious disease and vaccine therapeutic area involving more than 9,150 global sites. Parexel’s Infectious Disease and Franchise core team is led by Anne Kasmar, MD, MSc, Senior Vice President and Global Therapeutic Head of Infectious Disease and Vaccines, and is comprised of dedicated physicians and cross-functional colleagues.

The annual ViE Awards, organized by Terrapin, celebrate the industry’s most outstanding achievements and showcase excellence in the global vaccine industry. Parexel was recognized at the ViE Awards ceremony during the World Vaccine Congress on April 2 in Washington, D.C.

About Parexel

Parexel is among the world’s largest clinical research organizations (CROs), providing the full range of Phase I to IV clinical development services to help life-saving treatments reach patients faster. Leveraging the breadth of our clinical, regulatory and therapeutic expertise, our team of more than 21,000 global professionals works in partnership with biopharmaceutical leaders, emerging innovators and sites to design and deliver clinical trials with patients in mind, increasing access and participation to make clinical research a care option for anyone, anywhere. Our depth of industry knowledge and strong track record gained over the past 40 years is moving the industry forward and advancing clinical research in healthcare’s most complex areas, while our innovation ecosystem offers the best solutions to make every phase of the clinical trial process more efficient. With the people, insight and focus on operational excellence, we work With HeartTM every day to treat patients with dignity and continuously learn from their experiences, so every trial makes a difference. For more information, visit parexel.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Media

Lori Preuit Dorer

+1 513 496 8121

Lori.Dorer@parexel.com

Danaka Williams

+1 984 298 4207

Danaka.Williams@parexel.com