Lotto.com Launches in Nebraska

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotto.com , the nation's first online lottery platform to digitally deliver official state lottery draw games and scratch tickets, today announced the expansion of its services into Nebraska, effective immediately.



With 1.8 Million customers and growing, Lotto.com remains committed to its core mission: revolutionizing the lottery by offering digital access to official lottery games while expanding into new markets. Lotto.com provides players with a secure, convenient, and seamless online experience, all while bringing incremental customers and funding to state-sponsored initiatives.

“Building on our success in neighboring Colorado with both draw and scratch games, we are committed to enhancing the accessibility and convenience of the lottery. We want to serve Nebraskans everywhere they are, from the panhandle to the sandhills and all across the state,” said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com Inc. “We look forward to bringing the thrill of Lotto.com and incremental funds to the Cornhusker state!”

In Nebraska, the state Lottery is dedicated to maximizing revenue to improve educational programs, fund environmental initiatives and support the popular state fair. Since 1993, the Nebraska Lottery has donated close to $1 Billion to their beneficiaries. Lotto.com is honored to now contribute and bring incremental funding to these important state missions.

“I am so excited to bring Lotto.com to my home state of Nebraska,” said Rob Porter, General Counsel of Lotto.com Inc. “We are honored to be providing Nebraskans with a convenient way to order their favorite official state lottery tickets, and we look forward to celebrating future wins!”

Customers on Lotto.com can order official state lottery tickets for popular lottery games including Powerball® and Mega Millions®, as well as popular scratch ticket games via Lotto.com’s first to market Digital Scratch ticket offering. This innovation allows customers to order and play official state lottery scratch tickets "winever,"™ on their computer, laptop, or preferred mobile device.

To celebrate the Nebraska launch, Lotto.com encourages customers to visit local retailer and Lotto.com partner “Players Cafe” located at 619 North 114th St, Omaha, NE 68154.

ABOUT LOTTO.COM INC.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Lotto.com is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw and scratch games on both mobile and web based platforms. As a lottery courier enabling user participation in the U.S. State Lotteries, Lotto.com helps the lottery contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health and other important services. Lotto.com has over 1.8 Million customers, has contributed approximately $80 Million to state-funded lottery initiatives, and has created 6 millionaires via state-run games, including the largest Digital Scratch ticket win in history - $3 Million to a customer in Colorado. In June 2023, Lotto.com introduced the first-to-market Digital Scratch tickets, which are currently available in Colorado, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon and Texas. Lotto.com is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Nebraska, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon and Texas, with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

