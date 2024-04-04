Trellis Data and Carahsoft Partner to Bring AI Solutions for Secure Data Management and Storage to the Public Sector

WASHINGTON and RESTON, Va., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trellis Data, offering world-leading secure generative AI and speech-to-text solutions for enterprise, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Trellis Data’s Public Sector distributor, making the company’s revolutionary toolbox of AI solutions created for large-scale business and Government organizations available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.



“We’re excited to partner with Carahsoft and to bring our cutting-edge AI solutions to the Public Sector,” said Shane Doyle, Director of Sales for Trellis Data USA. “Trellis Data is at the forefront of developing powerful AI technologies and integrating them into large-scale operations. From generative AI to transcriptions and translations, we provide secure and bespoke solutions that meet the Government’s unique needs, deliver real value and save time and money.”

Trellis Data specializes in providing tailored solutions for organizations’ stringent data management and retention needs. These agencies typically require customized AI solutions that cannot be bought off the shelf. Trellis Data offers top-quality transcription and translation and is an expert in handling and managing noise-affected audio. It also delivers a highly secure knowledge management system, with full traceability to customer knowledge assets and the ability to search a million documents in seconds. These capabilities can be deployed at the edge, on customer sites or accessed through Trellis Data’s cloud.

With its Universal Translator technology, Trellis Data makes it possible to converse seamlessly across multiple languages. This key feature of the Trellis Secure Chat suite allows individuals to understand each other in their own language in near real-time. The application of this technology is limitless, but particularly useful for border protection, first responders and international missions where diverse language capabilities are essential.

“We are pleased to add Trellis Data’s Secure Chat and Speech solutions to Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning portfolio,” said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft. “Designed for agencies with security and privacy needs, Trellis’ solutions provide organizations with a powerful system to extract value from sensitive data and offer secure, multilingual transcription tailored to meet mission objectives. Together with our reseller partners, agencies now have streamlined access to solutions that ensure data control and maximize their potential.”

Trellis Data software and services are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Contract AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (888) 606-2770 or trellisdata@carahsoft.com; or register for a demo to see Trellis Data in action.

About Trellis Data

Trellis Data is a leading provider of sovereign AI solutions, specializing in the development of secure, disconnected AI applications for the government and defense sectors. With a focus on creating efficiencies and cost savings, Trellis Data leverages cutting-edge technologies in GEN AI, transcription, translation, and computer vision to deliver innovative solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing business systems. With US headquarters located in Arlington, VA Trellis Data is committed to driving growth and excellence in the AI industry, globally.

Contact

Shane Doyle, Director of Sales - Trellis Data

shane.doyle@trellisdata.com

(703) 350 5912

www.trellisdata.com

About Carahsoft’s AI Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that are enabling government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for Data Center & Hardware, Generative AI, Synthetic Data & Labeling, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry-leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com