Maropost and Quick Custom Intelligence deploy 50 properties together for Email services

SAN DIEGO & TORONTO, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), the AI-powered reporting and analytics platform for gaming resorts, announced a strategic partnership with Maropost for Marketing Cloud, its enterprise-grade email marketing tool built to personalize customer communications at scale.



Currently deploying at over 50 properties, the combined solution will automate and elevate email marketing, making it more timely, relevant, and engaging to high-value customers. The integration connects three products:

QCI Host: Connects casinos to their best customers on a deeper level by learning preferences, spotlighting interactions, and enabling VIP experiences

Connects casinos to their best customers on a deeper level by learning preferences, spotlighting interactions, and enabling VIP experiences QCI Marketing: An easy-to-use marketing tool for designing, managing, automating, and measuring campaigns

An easy-to-use marketing tool for designing, managing, automating, and measuring campaigns Maropost Marketing Cloud: Automated, personalized multichannel marketing software that harnesses the power and intelligence of QCI data



"Because of their commitment to the gaming and hospitality industry, Maropost is the right email marketing partner for QCI. That’s why we’re excited to integrate Marketing Cloud with our offerings designed to meet the unique needs of Indian Gaming," said QCI Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Andrew Cardno. “This collaboration enhances our capabilities and provides our clients with seamless access to one of the most advanced, scalable, and easy-to-use email marketing solutions.”

Maropost Chairman and CEO Ross Andrew Paquette added, "We're thrilled about our collaboration with QCI and proud to be a business partner with tribal nations. Built to scale as businesses like theirs grow, Marketing Cloud will make it easier to engage high-value clients, drive loyalty through exclusive and personalized offers, and automate campaigns for special occasions and milestones, like welcomes, birthdays, and anniversaries.”

QCI provides marketing, player development, and casino operations services to over 8,000 users across six countries. For more than 5,000 customers, Maropost Marketing Cloud sends more than 104 million emails per day and boasts best-in-class deliverability. Together, the partners will demonstrate the benefits of their seamless, intelligent email management solution at the 2024 Indian Gaming Tradeshow and Convention, April 10-11, in Anaheim, CA.

ABOUT Maropost

Only Maropost unites the commerce tools and insights growing brands need to engage customers and scale their business. Maropost offers a complete, connected suite of marketing, merchandising and search, customer service, ecommerce, and retail solutions built on unified customer data and an enterprise-grade infrastructure.

Since its founding in 2011, Maropost has appeared multiple times on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list and G2's leaderboard. A global company, Maropost proudly serves 5,000+ leading commerce brands across North America, Australia, and Europe, including Victoria Beckham, Sandro Paris, Untuckit, Scott Sports, James Perse, and Fujifilm.

Learn more at www.maropost.com.

ABOUT Quick Custom Intelligence

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) pioneered QCI Enterprise, a revolutionary artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 170 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $30 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, Denver and Tulsa. Learn more at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

