Festi hf.: Updated Financial Calendar 2024/25

Festi‘s Financial Calendar published on October 25, 2023, has been altered as follows:

1Q 2024 23. April 2024 Q1 2024 Results 2Q 2024 31. July 2024 Q2 2024 Results 3Q 2024 30. October 2024 Q3 2024 Results 4Q 2024 5. February 2025 Q4 2024 Results AGM 5. March 2025 General Meeting

Please note changed dates for the publication of the Q1 2024 Results, which will take place on April 23, 2024.

The financial results will be published after closing of markets each day.