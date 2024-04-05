Dan Strömberg resigns from the Board of Telia Lietuva

Dan Strömberg, Chair of the Board of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter “Telia Lietuva” or “the Company”), will resign from the Board of the Company as of 25 April 2024. In his resignation letter Dan Strömberg says that this decision is prompted by his new assignments both outside and inside Telia Company in 2024.

On 16 March 2023 Dan Strömberg was elected to the Company’s Board and on 3 April 2023 elected as Chair of the Board. From 4 July 2018 till 28 February 2023, he was CEO of Telia Lietuva.

Till August 2023, Dan Strömberg was Senior Vice President and Head of cluster Lithuania, Estonia & Denmark (LED), as well as member of the Group Executive Management at Telia Company AB, Sweden. Currently, he is member of the Supervisory Council at SIA Tet (Latvia) and an independent member of the Board at Lietuvos Oro Uostai, AB (Lithuanian Airports).

During the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of Telia Lietuva shareholders to be held on 26 April 2024, it is planned to elect a new member of the Board representing the largest shareholder of the Company, Telia Company AB. The current two-years’ term of the Company’s Board terminates on 27 April 2025.