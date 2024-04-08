Nowigence Inc. to Present at the AI & Technology Hybrid Investor Conference April 11th

ALBANY, N.Y., April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nowigence Inc. (OTCQB:NOWG), based in Albany, NY focused on AI SaaS Products today announced that Anoop Bhatia, Founder and CEO, will present live at the AI & Technology Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference presented by Water Tower Research and hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on April 11th, 2024



DATE: April 11th

TIME: 11:30 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3PigAdM

Available for 1x1 meetings: April 11th to 16th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

April 2, 2024 Business Insider

Nowigence Inc. Invited to Present at Museum Association of New York on the 9th of April 2024 | Markets Insider (businessinsider.com)

Nasdaq.com, Nov 7 2023

Stebr Inc. Announces Its Merger-Acquisition by Nowigence

MiSci.org on Sept 12 2023

miSci and Nowigence announce artificial intelligence collaboration using Lille.ai

Interview of Anoop Bhatia with Sergio Tigero

Artificial Intelligence at your fingertips with Nowigence CEO, Anoop Bhatia, on Gamechangers® (youtube.com)

About Nowigence Inc.

Nowigence Inc. (OTCQB: NOWG) along with its wholly owned subsidiary Stebr Inc., invests, develops, and markets innovative AI SaaS Apps and custom-built solutions.

Nowigence Inc. has developed its own proprietary extractive AI (Pluaris) and generative AI (Lille.ai) technologies that offer data privacy and copyright protection to B2B clients. Additionally, we offer a variety of products and services that fall into three categories – 1) our proprietary pretrained, ready to use models (Pluaris and Lille.ai) that speed up the development of customer apps, 2) developing customers apps at scale with distribution rights to sell into target markets using our proprietary SaaS product called BrandUs.ai that delivers better results at a lower cost than digital media companies, and 3) providing service support for maintaining and upgrading customer apps.

