ASDS/A Board of Directors Appoints Tara Azzano as Executive Director

Schaumburg, IL, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tara L. Azzano was recently named Executive Director of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS), the largest specialty organization in the U.S. exclusively representing dermatologic surgeons. In this role, she will also oversee the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Association (ASDSA), which is a not-for-profit association dedicated to education and advocacy for dermatologic surgeons and their patients.

Ms. Azzano has a long history of service to ASDS. She joined the organization in 2002 as the Director of Education, Research and Meetings. Beginning in 2011, she oversaw development and industry relations before becoming Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of the Society’s previous for-profit subsidiary, Solutions for Association Management, Inc. She became the Chief Development Officer in January 2023 before adding duties as the Interim Executive Director in November 2023.

“After interviewing many search firms and meeting well-qualified applicants with diverse backgrounds, the ASDS/A Executive Director Search Task Force – led by Immediate Past President Vince Bertucci, MD, FRCPC, President-Elect Kavita Mariwalla, MD, and myself as current President – overwhelmingly decided to select our Interim Executive Director Tara Azzano to fill the position permanently,” shared ASDS/A President Seth L. Matarasso, MD. “Ms. Azzano has almost a quarter of a century’s worth of experience with ASDS/A, and her institutional knowledge of our Society is unprecedented. Equally as important is her passion and dedication to our organization. I am confident that Ms. Azzano is the ideal candidate for this position. Speaking on behalf of the entire Board and membership, I am excited to work with her and look forward to her many creative ways to further strengthen our Society.”

The Executive Director provides strategic leadership and executive management consistent with the ASDS/A strategic plan and direction of the Board, overseeing the day-to-day operations of a 20-person staff to achieve the organization’s mission. Ms. Azzano is tasked with ensuring ASDS/A is credible in diversity, equity and inclusion, develops and nurtures strategic relationships, and achieves financial and operational objectives.

“I am truly thrilled to have been chosen as the next Executive Director and to continue to share my passion for dermatologic surgery. While working for ASDS/A for the past 22 years, I have come to fully understand our organization's core values and strategic goals,” expressed Ms. Azzano. “Dermatologic surgery as a specialty is constantly growing and evolving. As with the entire house of medicine, dermatologic surgeons face significant challenges, including reimbursement, the need for prior authorizations, resource allocation, physician burnout and the advent of AI-powered mobile apps for diagnosis. As a specialty, dermatologic surgeons must stand together. As an organization, we must advocate for our specialty, continue to be innovators and introduce new ideas, programs and services to help our members navigate the changing climate. I am excited about what the future holds for ASDS/A and its members. I sincerely look forward to spearheading our journey towards a new era of success and working with the membership, staff and the Board to empower our organization further.”

