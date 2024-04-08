Publication of Iveco Group’s results from Continuing Operations for 2022 and 2023 by Business Unit

Turin, 8th April 2024. Iveco Group (EXM: IVG) announces the publication on its corporate website of its quarterly figures for 2022 and 2023 duly recast according to the Company’s new segment reporting structure by Business Unit, as presented on 14th March 2024 and effective starting from 1st January 2024.

The new reporting structure lists the Revenue and Adjusted EBIT performance of Iveco Group’s Continuing Operations, specifically its Powertrain, Financial Services, Truck, Bus and Defence Business Units, when the latter three were previously grouped together in the Commercial & Specialty Vehicles segment (jointly with Fire Fighting). Following the agreement with Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) regarding the divestiture of the Fire Fighting business, as of the first quarter of 2024 this Business Unit will be classified as “Discontinued Operations”.

A presentation outlining the new structure is accessible on the Company website (Financials | Iveco Group).

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs more than 36,000 people around the world and has 20 industrial sites and 29 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website www.ivecogroup.com

