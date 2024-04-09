Augmedix Integrates with Andor Health to Revolutionize Ambient Clinical Documentation for Ambulatory Virtual Care

SAN FRANCISCO and ORLANDO, Fla., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant move to streamline healthcare workflows and allow clinicians to focus on patient care, Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX), a leader in ambient AI medical documentation and data solutions, announced today that it has integrated with Andor Health , an AI-first cloud-based communication and collaboration platform for virtual care.



The alliance aims to harness the power of ambient documentation to transform the clinician-patient interaction landscape in mission-critical virtual care settings. As part of this collaboration, Andor and Augmedix will integrate physician clinical note creation directly within ThinkAndor® Virtual Visit capability for ambulatory with an AI-generated note available seconds after the virtual session.

Andor Health is changing the way care teams connect and collaborate with AI-instrumented and tailored workflows. At scale with health systems in the US, UK, and Canada, Andor Health’s AI-first platform, ThinkAndor®, delivers real-time actionable intelligence from electronic medical records, streamlining communication and collaboration workflows, accelerating treatment times, reducing clinician burnout, and fostering superior patient outcomes.

Augmedix, with its industry-leading platform, transforms natural conversations into organized medical notes, structured data, and point-of-care notifications. Renowned for liberating clinicians from administrative burdens, Augmedix uses ambient AI to create medical notes from clinician-patient conversations in various care settings, ultimately aiming to improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes.

"This integration demonstrates Augmedix’s commitment to serve the broadest spectrum of specialties and care settings within the market," said Manny Krakaris, CEO of Augmedix. "The Andor-Augmedix approach is focused on unobtrusive integration wherein the ambient documentation is part of the native virtual workflow and end-user experience paradigm. Deep integration will also enable optimized upstream audio ingestion that generates the highest quality downstream note output quality scores.”

“Andor Health, recently named the highest-rated Virtual Hospital Solution by BlackBook, is focused on helping health systems improve and accelerate clinical outcomes,” said Raj Toleti, CEO of Andor Health. “This integration with Augmedix will expand Andor’s flexibility to bring leading in-market capabilities that health systems already use into the virtual provider and patient experience. We believe health systems should have the option to leverage leading solutions for NLP-driven clinical note curation and to discreetly post those notes into the medical record without disruption for the clinical user via ThinkAndor®.”

As part of this collaboration, Augmedix and Andor will harness Google Cloud MedLM, launched in December of 2023. MedLM is a family of medically-tuned models for healthcare and life science industry use cases.

“This is an exciting time for digital health innovation, as the market flourishes with new GenAI solutions to meet the needs of providers in diverse care settings,” said Aashima Gupta, Global Director, Healthcare Strategy & Solutions, Google Cloud. “At Google Cloud, we are committed to forging an ecosystem of best-of-breed solutions through innovative partners such as Andor and Augmedix that leverage Google Cloud’s GenAI technology and share common commitment to provide an integrated experience for clinicians at the point of care.”

To learn more about Augmedix’s and Andor’s digital innovations, book time with Andor ( sales@AndorHealth.com ) or Augmedix ( sales@augmedix.com ) on April 9 through 11 at the Google Next conference in Las Vegas.

About Augmedix

Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX) empowers clinicians to connect with patients by liberating them from administrative burden through the power of ambient AI, data, and trust.

The platform transforms natural conversations into organized medical notes, structured data, and point-of-care notifications that enhance efficiency and clinical decision support.

Incorporating data from millions of interactions across all care settings, Augmedix collaborates with hospitals and health systems to improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes.

Augmedix is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices around the world. To learn more, visit www.augmedix.com .

About Andor Health

Andor Health's mission is to change the way care teams connect and collaborate. Utilizing machine and human intelligence, their cloud-based platform transforms communication workflows and unlocks data from electronic medical records to provide actionable intelligence, improving clinician and patient experiences. Discover more at Andor Health.

