Westwood Launches First Exchange-Traded Fund: Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (MDST)

DALLAS, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group (WHG), a publicly-traded investment management boutique and wealth management firm, today launched the Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (NYSE: MDST). The fund is the first Westwood Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF).



MDST seeks to deliver current income and capital appreciation by investing in midstream energy companies, defined as companies and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that gather, transport, store and distribute crude oil, natural gas and other energy products. The ETF combines a high conviction, actively managed, energy-focused equity portfolio with an options overlay designed to produce enhanced income distributions for investors.

“Energy is an attractive sector that also serves as a fertile hunting ground for stocks and MLPs with high dividend yields. By utilizing options, specifically covered calls, MDST looks to increase the portfolio dividend yield to achieve a double-digit target by capturing call option premium income. We expect to deliver all of this while maintaining some participation in equity upside on the portfolio,” said Greg Reid, president of Real Assets at Westwood and MDST portfolio manager. Parag Sanghani, also a portfolio manager on the Energy team, added “the approach is tailored for income-seeking investors looking for total return and MDST helps provide a solution for investors seeking income generation within their portfolios.”

MDST employs a proven fundamental approach to portfolio construction within the energy infrastructure sector, coupled with a disciplined options overlay that seeks to deliver improved risk-adjusted total returns and a significant amount of distributable income paid out monthly. Westwood is not aware of comparable ETFs in the Midstream sector.

“Launching our first ETF clearly demonstrates Westwood’s commitment to providing innovative investment tools, regardless of vehicle or wrapper, that fit within our broad capabilities. The ETF structure offers clear advantages to our clients, including intra-day liquidity, transparency and tax efficiency. Westwood is focused on building an ETF business that complements our mutual fund and institutional offerings while providing our clients with the differentiated and distinctive investment tools they need to succeed,” said Brian Casey, CEO of Westwood Holdings Group.

ABOUT WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. is a focused investment management boutique and wealth management firm.

Founded in 1983, Westwood offers a broad array of investment solutions to institutional investors, private wealth clients and financial intermediaries. The firm specializes in several distinct investment capabilities: U.S. Value Equity, Multi Asset, Energy & Real Assets, Income Alternatives, Tactical Absolute Return and Managed Investment Solutions, which are available through separate accounts, the Westwood Funds® family of mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other pooled vehicles. Westwood benefits from significant, broad-based employee ownership and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WHG.” Based in Dallas, Westwood also maintains offices in Chicago, Houston and San Francisco.

Westwood ETFs are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC (Member FINRA). Northern Lights Distributors and Westwood ETFs (or Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.) are separate and unaffiliated.

To determine if this Fund is an appropriate investment for you, carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 877.FUND.WHG (877.386.3944). Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

