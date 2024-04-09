Ultimus LeverPoint Announces New Partnership with WCM Investment Management

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus LeverPoint Private Fund Solutions (Ultimus), a leading independent provider of full-service, technology-enhanced fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, is pleased to announce its latest partnership with WCM Investment Management, LLC (WCM), a renowned independent asset management firm based in Laguna Beach, CA, with approximately $90 billion in assets under management. In this partnership, Ultimus is providing fund administration for a number of WCM’s private funds, showcasing Ultimus’ ability to offer a unique and efficient fund servicing environment.



WCM selected Ultimus for its reputable fund administration, influenced by a positive referral from a satisfied existing client of the firm following a rigorous search process. Recognizing the alignment of values and the potential for a strong partnership, WCM was impressed with Ultimus’ comprehensive, thoughtful response and tailored approach to their needs. This swift and efficient adaptation showcases Ultimus’ commitment to flexibility and excellence in serving its clients.

The partnership among multiple teams at Ultimus and WCM ensured a seamless transfer of WCM’s limited partners onto the Ultimus platform. Establishing transparent expectations and timelines for client onboarding is crucial for a successful conversion to a new Fund Administrator, creating a solid foundation for the ongoing relationship.

Jim Cass, President of Ultimus, highlighted the significance of this partnership, stating, "Our alliance with WCM is not just a business agreement; it is a harmonization of cultures and values. At Ultimus, we believe that the foundation of a successful partnership lies in shared principles and visions. WCM's focus on culture resonates with our own, making this collaboration strategic and a perfect cultural fit."

Mark Dreschler of WCM expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "In our search for a new fund administration partner, we needed a team that understood our specific needs and shared our deep commitment to fostering a positive and productive culture. Ultimus stood out not just for their comprehensive service offerings, but more importantly, for their approach to partnership and alignment with our core values."

Recently recognized for its outstanding contributions to the financial services sector, Ultimus secured an award for “Private Equity Fund Administrator of the Year” at the Global Custodian Industry Leadership Awards. This recognition highlights Ultimus' dedication to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions in private fund administration and data management.

About Ultimus LeverPoint

Ultimus LeverPoint Private Fund Solutions is a leading fund administrator committed to providing a complete spectrum of solutions to private equity, venture capital, real estate, and hedge fund clients. Providing accounting and fund administration solutions to nearly 220 firms and more than $230B in AUA, Ultimus LeverPoint represents a diverse range of alternative fund types and structures.

Whether outsourcing a new fund or transitioning existing funds, Ultimus LeverPoint serves as a seamless extension of your firm – a partner in growth. From traditional to complex structures, our team of over 425 associates provides operational excellence to meet every need and is dedicated to helping investment managers keep pace with the constantly changing regulatory and market demands while providing quick solutions to new challenges. For more information, visit www.ultimusleverpoint.com.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the servicing of registered funds, alternative investment funds, such as interval and tender offer funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, with offices in other major cities such as Denver, New York, and Philadelphia, Ultimus employs more than 1000 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,800 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

CONTACT: Marketing@ultimusfundsolutions.com





18023429 4/5/2024