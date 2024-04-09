Jellystone Park Franchisees Post Annual 4.5% Jump in Same-Park Sales; Revenues Up 87.4% Since 2019

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchisees of Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, the nation’s leading family camping, glamping, and outdoor entertainment brand with over 75 locations in the U.S. and Canada, reported a 4.5% increase in same-park revenues during 2023. Systemwide revenues have grown 87.4% since 2019.

Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts are renowned for their attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with the Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations.

Demonstrating how families increasingly seek the value and ease of non-traditional camping experience vacations, 2023 cabin and glamping accommodation revenues grew by 8.1% over 2022. Similarly, revenues from retail purchases, paid activities, paid character experiences and other ancillary sources such as golf cart rentals increased by 6.1%.

“Last year’s performance shows how much families truly value a Jellystone Park vacation,” said Rob Schutter, president of franchisor Camp Jellystone. “Our ability to increase same-location sales year-after-year demonstrates that the Jellystone Park brand is well positioned for the future.”

In addition to another year of same-location sales growth, average unit revenues climbed to an all-time high of nearly $3.1 million, up from $1.7 million in 2019, an 82.4% increase.

Schutter noted that many franchise owners have been adding more luxury glamping cabins, expanding their pool and water attractions, and continuing to increase their scheduled activities and character interactions.

Three new Jellystone locations are set to open this summer:

Jellystone Park Zion – Scott Nielson is developing Utah’s first Jellystone Park location in Hurricane, just a short distance from Zion National Park.

– Scott Nielson is developing Utah’s first Jellystone Park location in Hurricane, just a short distance from Zion National Park. Jellystone Park Watts Bar Lake – Great Escapes RV Resorts, which owns eight other Jellystone Park locations, is building the new Camp-Resort 40 minutes south of Knoxville, Tennessee.

– Great Escapes RV Resorts, which owns eight other Jellystone Park locations, is building the new Camp-Resort 40 minutes south of Knoxville, Tennessee. Jellystone Park Cochran – Kaliber Management is converting a campground in Cochran, Georgia (near Macon), to a Jellystone Park. It will be Kaliber’s second Jellystone Park location.



About Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resorts

With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit: www.jellystonepark.com. For information on franchising opportunities, please visit: www.jellystonefranchise.com.

Multimedia here: https://www.campjellystone.com/pressroom/

Contact:

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

BRitter@bradritter.com

740.815.1892