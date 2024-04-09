Associa Announces Promotion of Alexandra Turner to Vice President of Sales

DALLAS, Texas, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa®, the industry leader in community management, proudly announces the promotion of Alexandra Turner to the position of Vice President of Sales. With an illustrious 26-year career in the HOA industry, Turner brings a wealth of experience, dedication, and innovation to her new role.

Turner's leadership qualities have been evident throughout her tenure at Associa. She has been instrumental in leading their Sales Team of the Year in both 2022 and 2023, demonstrating her exceptional ability to motivate and inspire her colleagues. Her strategic vision and relentless pursuit of excellence have consistently propelled her teams to new heights.

In addition to her remarkable accomplishments within Associa, Turner is also a respected member of various industry organizations dedicated to educating and improving the Association industry. Her commitment to ongoing learning and professional development further underscores her dedication to excellence.

Reflecting on Turner's promotion, Sean West, Senior Vice President of Sales for Associa, expressed his enthusiasm for her newly expanded role. "I am delighted at the opportunity for Alex to expand her contribution in elevating our standards and ensuring exceptional service delivery to the organization and clients we serve," said West. "Her dedication to excellence, coupled with her deep understanding of our industry, will be instrumental in fostering strong relationships and driving the success of our sales team. I am excited to witness the continued impact she will have on our company’s growth and success."

Turner's journey at Associa has been one of continuous achievement. Starting as a Business Development Manager, she quickly rose through the ranks to become Regional Sales Director before ultimately being appointed as Vice President of Sales. Her promotion is a testament to her exceptional leadership skills, unwavering commitment to excellence, and profound impact on Associa's success.

About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 15,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 45 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

For More Information, Contact:

Tiffany Mershae

Public Relations, Associa

972.661.4429 / Office

tmershae@associaonline.com