Virtune AB (Publ) is launching Virtune Staked Solana ETP and Virtune Staked Polygon ETP on Nasdaq Stockholm

Stockholm, April 10th, 2024 - Virtune, a Swedish regulated digital asset manager is announcing the launch of two new innovative and highly anticipated crypto ETPs, Virtune Staked Solana ETP and Virtune Staked Polygon ETP, on Nasdaq Stockholm, the largest stock exchange in the Nordic region.

About Virtune Staked Solana ETP

Virtune Staked Solana ETP provides exposure to Solana combined with the benefits of staking. With staking incorporated, the ETP offers an additional 3% annual return on the investment made in the ETP, while at the same time offering an attractive annual fee of 0.95%. Like all of Virtune’s ETPs, Virtune Staked Solana ETP is 100% physically backed and fully collateralized, is denominated in SEK for the Swedish audience and is available on Avanza and Nordnet.

Key Information about Virtune Staked Solana ETP:

1:1 exposure to Solana with 3% additional annual return through staking

0.95% annual management fee

100% physically backed

Full name: Virtune Staked Solana ETP

Short name: Virtune Staked Solana

Ticker: VIRSOL

Trading currency: SEK

First day of trading: Wednesday 10th April 2024

ISIN: SE0021309754

About Solana

Solana is a high-performance blockchain platform designed to offer fast and scalable decentralized application operations and cryptocurrency transactions. By using a unique consensus mechanism known as Proof of History (PoH) along with Proof of Stake (PoS), Solana can handle thousands of transactions per second with low transaction costs, which is a significant improvement over older blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. This combination of technologies not only allows for instant transaction verification but also a significant increase in network throughput without compromising security or decentralization.



About Virtune Staked Polygon ETP

Virtune Staked Polygon ETP provides exposure to Polygon combined with the benefits of staking. With staking incorporated, the ETP provides an additional 2% annual return on the investment made in the ETP. Like all of Virtune’s ETPs, Virtune Staked Polygon ETP is 100% physically backed and fully collateralized, is denominated in SEK for the Swedish audience and is available on Avanza and Nordnet.

Key Information about Virtune Staked Polygon ETP:



1:1 exposure to Polygon with 2% additional annual return through staking

100% physically backed

1.95% annual management fee

Virtune Staked Polygon ETP

Full name: Virtune Staked Polygon ETP

Short name: Virtune Staked Polygon

Ticker: VIRPOLY

Trading currency: SEK

First day of trading: Wednesday 10th of April 2024

ISIN: SE0021630217



About Polygon

Polygon (formerly known as Matic Network) aims to address some of the most common issues with traditional blockchains, including scalability, transaction speed, and cost. By providing a multi-layered architecture supporting the development of diverse dApps, Polygon enables developers to create scalable and user-friendly applications without compromising on security. The core of Polygon's solution is its sidechains, running in parallel with the Ethereum main chain, enabling high-performance and cost-effective transactions.

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune:

“After an intense and successful 10-month journey since our initial listing, during which we launched 7 crypto ETPs before today on Nasdaq Stockholm and Boerse Stuttgart, we have dedicated ourselves to developing these innovative ETPs that many have eagerly anticipated. We are thrilled to unveil these ETPs, long-awaited by the Nordic market, where we can distribute staking rewards to investors through our physically backed structure. By staking Solana and Polygon directly from cold storage at our custodian, Coinbase, we are able to share the staking rewards with the ETPs and its investors. This launch marks a significant milestone in expanding our crypto ETP offering in response to the growing demand from the Nordic investor community. Investors now have the convenience of effortlessly managing these investments through their traditional brokerage accounts.



Virtune Staked Solana ETP and Virtune Staked Polygon ETP offer investors an easy, transparent and secure way to gain exposure to staked Solana and staked Polygon respectively through a regulated structure listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, reinforced by the support of industry-leading service providers.”



These ETPs cater to institutional investors as well as retail investors, serving the growing demand from investors in the Nordics that have been waiting for a seamless way to gain exposure to Solana and Staked combined with the benefits of staking.



If you are an institutional investor interested in exploring the potential of our current and upcoming ETPs for your discretionary asset management or wish to learn more about Virtune and our product offering, please feel free to contact us. Visit www.virtune.com for more information, and register your email address on our website to receive updates on upcoming ETP launches and other news related to digital assets.



Press contact:

Christopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB (Publ)

christopher@virtune.com

+46 70 073 45 64



Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a fully regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges.

With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.