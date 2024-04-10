AXIL Brands, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIL Brands, Inc. (“AXIL,” “we,” “us,” “our,” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AXIL), an emerging global consumer products company for AXIL® hearing protection and enhancement products and Reviv3® hair and skin care products, today announced financial and operational results for the third quarter ended February 29, 2024.

Highlights for the Quarter Ended February 29, 2024

  • Net Sales (revenue) increased 14.4% to approximately $6.47 million in the third quarter, as compared to the prior year period.
  • Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 71.5% in the third quarter, as compared to 74.6% for the prior year period.
  • Operating expenses as a percentage of net revenue were 73.1% in the third quarter, compared to 70.7% for the prior year period.
  • Loss before provision for income taxes was $46,345 and benefit provision from income taxes was $827,436 in the third quarter.
  • Reported third quarter net income of $781,091 or $0.04 on a fully diluted basis compared to $162,048 or $0.01 for the prior year period.

Key Updates Since AXIL’s Last Quarterly Earnings Release

  • As part of our rebranding the Company changed its name to AXIL Brands, Inc. and stock ticker symbol to “AXIL”.
  • Completed uplist to the NYSE American Stock Exchange.
  • In March 2024, AXIL repurchased 207,748,250 shares of Series A preferred stock equivalent, in the aggregate, to 10,387,413 shares of the Company’s common stock on an as converted basis resulting in the reduction of approximately 83% of the Company’s outstanding Series A preferred shares or approximately 55% of the Company’s total outstanding shares on a fully diluted basis.

“We are extremely pleased with our business performance and the significant objectives achieved during this quarter. Our successful listing on the NYSE American stock exchange and recent repurchase of our Series A preferred shares enhances our ability to execute our enterprise growth strategy and unlock value for our shareholders.” Commented Jeff Toghraie, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Looking ahead, we remain committed to expansion into new markets, optimizing operations and creating sustainable long term growth.”

AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
         
  February 29, 2024 May 31, 2023
  (Unaudited)  
     
ASSETS        
CURRENT ASSETS:        
Cash $4,887,567  $4,832,682 
Accounts receivable, net  719,504   417,016 
Inventory, net  3,443,293   1,311,864 
Due from related party  18,536    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  656,328   801,360 
Deferred tax asset  234,161    
         
Total Current Assets  9,959,389   7,362,922 
         
OTHER ASSETS:        
Property and equipment, net  212,146   157,463 
Intangible assets, net  324,549   382,674 
Right of use asset  53,224   101,845 
Other assets  12,195   12,195 
Goodwill  2,152,215   2,152,215 
         
Total Other Assets  2,754,329   2,806,392 
         
TOTAL ASSETS $12,713,718  $10,169,314 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
         
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
Accounts payable $1,890,844  $908,606 
Customer deposits  37,140   183,688 
Equipment payable, current     2,200 
Contract liabilities, current  880,450   827,106 
Notes payable, current  3,310   172,588 
Due to related party     158,072 
Lease Liability, current  54,322   65,824 
Income Tax Liability  68,019   230,913 
Other current liabilities  307,794   305,664 
         
Total Current Liabilities  3,241,879   2,854,661 
         
LONG TERM LIABILITIES:        
Notes payable, long term  143,840    
Lease liability, long term     36,752 
Contract liabilities, long term  541,108   605,942 
         
Total Long Term Liabilities  684,948   642,694 
         
Total Liabilities  3,926,827   3,497,355 
         
Commitments and contingencies (see Note 11)      
         
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:        
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 250,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of February 29, 2024 and May 31, 2023, respectively  25,000   25,000 
Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 450,000,000 shares authorized; 5,878,939 and 5,863,939 shares issued, and outstanding as of February 29, 2024 and May 31, 2023, respectively  588   586 
Additional paid-in capital  10,274,677   10,113,365 
Accumulated deficit  (1,513,374)  (3,466,992)
         
Total Stockholders' Equity  8,786,891   6,671,959 
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $12,713,718  $10,169,314 


AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
                 
  For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
  February 29, February 28, February 29, February 28,
  2024 2023 2024 2023
         
Sales, net $6,469,343  $5,656,461  $20,997,289  $16,625,818 
                 
Cost of sales  1,845,017   1,437,976   5,467,458   4,085,645 
       25%  26%  25%
Gross profit  4,624,326   4,218,485   15,529,831   12,540,173 
       75%  74.0%  75%
OPERATING EXPENSES:                
Sales and marketing  3,398,949   3,173,383   10,278,570   8,250,257 
Compensation and related taxes  228,869   360,802   713,504   1,214,213 
Professional and consulting  552,922   216,687   1,471,025   832,958 
General and administrative  547,465   251,025   1,732,942   841,761 
                 
Total Operating Expenses  4,728,205   4,001,897   14,196,041   11,139,189 
       71%  68%  67%
(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS  (103,879)  216,588   1,333,790   1,400,984 
                 
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):                
Gain on debt settlement        79,182   50,500 
Other income  6,114      19,138    
Interest income  52,915   6,721   129,233   13,262 
Interest expense and other finance charges  (1,495)  (1,714)  (4,779)  (4,927)
                 
Other Income, Net  57,534   5,007   222,774   58,835 
                 
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  (46,345)  221,595   1,556,564   1,459,819 
                 
(Benefit) Provision for income taxes  (827,436)  59,547   (397,054)  395,344 
                 
NET INCOME $781,091  $162,048  $1,953,618  $1,064,475 
                 
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE:                
Basic $0.13  $0.03  $0.33  $0.19 
Diluted $0.04  $0.01  $0.11  $0.06 
                 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:                
Basic  5,863,939   5,849,501   5,863,939   5,574,312 
Diluted  18,576,914   18,629,501   18,569,140   17,497,737 


AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
(UNAUDITED)
                             
For the nine months ended February 29, 2024
    Common Stock Additional   Total
  Preferred Stock Issued/Issuable Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders'
  Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity
Balance, May 31, 2023  250,000,000  $25,000   5,863,939  $586  $10,113,365  $(3,466,992) $6,671,959 
                             
Stock options expense              153,320      153,320 
                             
Restricted stock awards        15,000   2   7,992      7,994 
                             
Net income                 1,953,618   1,953,618 
                             
Balance, February 29, 2024  250,000,000  $25,000   5,878,939  $588  $10,274,677  $(1,513,374) $8,786,891 
                             
                             
For the three months ended February 29, 2024 
    Common Stock Additional   Total
  Preferred Stock Issued/Issuable Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders'
  Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity
Balance, November 30, 2023  250,000,000  $25,000   5,863,939  $586  $10,215,580  $(2,294,465) $7,946,701 
                             
Stock options expense              51,105      51,105 
                             
Restricted stock awards        15,000   2   7,992      7,994 
                             
Net income  —                781,091   781,091 
                             
Balance, February 29, 2024  250,000,000  $25,000   5,878,939  $588  $10,274,677  $(1,513,374) $8,786,891 
                             
                             
For the nine months ended February 28, 2023  
    Common Stock Additional   Total
  Preferred Stock Issued/Issuable Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders'
  Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity
Balance, May 31, 2022    $   2,107,385  $211  $5,476,068  $(5,291,567) $184,712 
                             
Shares issued for acquisition of business  250,000,000   25,000   3,659,195   366   3,982,115      4,007,481 
                             
Stock options expense              155,067      155,067 
                             
Shares to be issued for cash        97,359   9   447,840      447,849 
                             
Net income                 1,064,475   1,064,475 
                             
Balance, February 28, 2023  250,000,000  $25,000   5,863,939  $586  $10,061,090  $(4,227,092) $5,859,584 
                             
                             
For the three months ended February 28, 2023  
    Common Stock Additional   Total
  Preferred Stock Issued/Issuable Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders'
  Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity
Balance, November 30, 2022  250,000,000  $25,000   5,837,899  $583  $9,910,371  $(4,389,140) $5,546,814 
                             
Stock options expense              30,922      30,922 
                             
Shares to be issued for cash        26,040   3   119,797      119,800 
                             
Net income                 162,048   162,048 
                             
Balance, February 28, 2023  250,000,000  $25,000   5,863,939  $586  $10,061,090  $(4,227,092) $5,859,584 


AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
         
  For the Nine Months Ended
  February 29, February 28,
  2024 2023
     
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES        
Net income $1,953,618  $1,064,475 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  83,634   66,944 
Bad debts  143,395   13,782 
Stock based compensation  161,314   155,067 
Gain on settlement  (79,182)  (50,500)
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes  (397,054)   
Change in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  (445,883)  (134,622)
Inventory  (2,131,429)  297,213 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  145,032   (296,787)
Deposits     (3,810)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  1,061,420   87,879 
Other current liabilities  (144,052)  860,973 
Contract liabilities  (11,490)  259,362 
         
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES  339,323   2,319,976 
         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES        
Cash acquired on business acquisition     1,066,414 
Purchases of property and equipment  (80,192)  (65,650)
         
NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES  (80,192)  1,000,764 
         
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Cash raised for common stock to be issued     447,850 
Repayment of equipment financing  (2,200)  (2,200)
Repayment of note payable  (25,438)  (22,797)
Advances (repayments) to/from a related party  (176,608)  63,008 
         
NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES  (204,246)  485,861 
         
NET INCREASE IN CASH  54,885   3,806,601 
         
CASH - Beginning of period  4,832,682   373,731 
         
CASH - End of period $4,887,567  $4,180,332 
         
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:        
Cash paid during the period for:        
Interest $4,681  $3,173 
Income taxes $  $ 
         
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:        
Stock issued for asset purchase agreement $  $4,007,480 
Right of use assets recognized as lease liability $  $131,970 
Tangible assets (excluding cash) acquired in business combination $  $1,740,729 
Intangible assets acquired in business combination $  $456,945 
Goodwill acquired in business combination $  $2,152,215 
Liabilities assumed in business combination $  $1,408,823 
 

About AXIL

AXIL (NYSE American) is an emerging global e-commerce consumer products company. The Company is a manufacturer and marketer of premium hearing enhancement and protection products, including ear plugs, earmuffs, and ear buds, under the AXIL® brand and premium hair and skincare products under its in-house Reviv3 Procare brand - selling products in the United States, Canada, the European Union and throughout Asia. To learn more, please visit the Company's website at www.reviv3.com and, for the AXIL® brand, visit www.axilbrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “prepare,” “should,” and ”focus,” among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management’s beliefs, projections, and current expectations, and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control and may cause the Company’s results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward- looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) the Company’s ability to grow net sales as anticipated and perform in accordance with guidance; (ii) our ability to generate sufficient revenue to support the Company’s operations and to raise additional funds or obtain other forms of financing as needed on acceptable terms, or at all; (iii) potential difficulties or delays the Company may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives, including integrating the AXIL® brand; (iv) the Company’s ability to compete effectively with other hair and skincare companies and hearing enhancement and protection companies; (v) the concentration of the Company’s customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to the Company by changing purchasing or selling patterns; (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which the Company operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase the Company product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce the Company’s earnings; and (vii) the impact of unstable market and general economic conditions on the Company’s business, financial condition and stock price, including inflationary cost pressures, the possibility of an economic recession and other macroeconomic factors, geopolitical events, and uncertainty, decreased discretionary consumer spending, supply chain disruptions and constraints, labor shortages, ongoing economic disruption, including the effects of the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the Israel-Hamas conflict, and other downturns in the business cycle or the economy. There can be no assurance as to any of these matters, and potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. Other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

