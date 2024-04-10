GAUMONT: Statement of availability of 2023 Universal registration document





Statement of availability of Universal registration document

Neuilly-sur-Seine, April 10, 2024

Filing of the 2023 Universal registration document

Gaumont announces that on April 10, 2024, it filed its 2023 Universal registration document to the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French financial markets authority).

The Universal registration document is available free of charge to the public at Gaumont's registered office, 30 avenue Charles de Gaulle, 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine, France, upon request and can also be consulted on the company's website (https://www.gaumont.com/en/finance/results-publications) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers website (www.amf-france.org).

