AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report - March 2024

 March YTD - MarchBeginning
Inventory		 
 20242023%Chg 20242023%ChgMar 2024 
2WD Farm Tractors         
 < 40 HP12,29814,614-15.8 26,13131,489-17.095,191 
 40 < 100 HP4,3334,654-6.9 10,89211,837-8.038,929 
 100+ HP1,9091,8503.2 4,9765,192-4.211,330 
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors18,54021,118-12.2 41,99948,518-13.4145,450 
4WD Farm Tractors377413-8.7 825896-7.9716 
Total Farm Tractors18,91721,531-12.1 42,82449,414-13.3146,166 
Self-Prop Combines389507-23.3 1,2031,511-20.41,318 
           
            
 


The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

