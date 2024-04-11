PRIDE Industries Honored as a 2024 VETS Indexes 3 Star Employer

Roseville, Calif., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VETS Indexes has announced that PRIDE Industries has earned the designation of VETS Indexes 3 Star Employer in the 2024 VETS Indexes Employer Awards. The acknowledgment recognizes the organization’s commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting military veterans and the military-connected community.

“PRIDE Industries is honored to be recognized as a VETS Indexes 3 Star Employer,” said Tim Young, Vice President, Talent Management at PRIDE Industries. “PRIDE Industries recognizes that the experience veterans gain serving our country makes them valuable employees. We are dedicated to helping our military veterans of all abilities find sustainable employment.”

Companies that were recognized demonstrated a strong commitment to military veterans, members of the National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve, and military spouses. Participating organizations included companies large and small, government agencies and departments, nonprofit groups, colleges, and universities. This year, a record 344 organizations submitted completed surveys for the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, an increase of more than 100 from last year and nearly triple the number from two years ago.

“The diligent efforts of PRIDE Industries to hire, retain, and support veterans and the military-connected community have earned the organization a highly coveted VETS Indexes Employer Award,” said George Altman, president of VETS Indexes. “Even with hundreds of employers in the running, PRIDE Industries demonstrated a strong dedication to veteran employment.”

As the most objective and comprehensive evaluation of employers of military veterans, the VETS Indexes Employer Awards program has set a new standard in veteran employment data. This in-depth survey and recognition program analyzes employers’ policies, practices, and outcomes in detail, across the following five categories:

Veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring

Veteran employee development and retention

Veteran-inclusive policies and culture

Support for members of the National Guard and reserves

Military spouse/family support

PRIDE Industries currently employs hundreds of military veterans and provides job coaching, vocational instruction, and employment placement assistance to hundreds more every year. Its many resources for veterans include the one-of-a-kind I AM ABLE Employment Helpline [(844) 426-2253], a veterans employee resource group (ERG), and the online Military Skills Translator, which helps veterans match their skills and talent to a civilian career. In addition, PRIDE Industries helps veterans access mentoring and training programs, as well as paid internships. And to help promote the hiring of diverse candidates, including military veterans, the company provides community placement services to businesses in multiple industries.

