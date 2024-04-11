Bluebeam Partners with One Tree Planted to Plant 10,000 Trees Across North America

PASADENA, Calif., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of Earth Day, Bluebeam, a leading developer of solutions and services for architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) professionals worldwide, today announced a corporate sponsorship with One Tree Planted, a nonprofit organization that focuses on global reforestation. Together, Bluebeam and One Tree Planted will plant 10,000 trees across North America.

This donation and subsequent tree planting underscores Bluebeam’s worldwide commitment to sustainability initiatives and the company’s dedication to advancing a global vision of ecological progress within the AEC community and beyond.

The trees planted in partnership with One Tree Planted will significantly benefit communities, biodiversity and the environment. With every tree planted, critical watersheds are restored and essential wildlife habitats are being rebuilt.



“We are grateful for Bluebeam’s partnership and commitment to sustainability,” said Brittney Burke, Regional Project Director, North America at One Tree Planted. “Their support of our reforestation project in Ontario will benefit ecosystems and communities in Canada’s most populous province.”



Bluebeam continues to be the catalyst for digitization in the AEC industry with nearly 93 million documents opened in Bluebeam Revu, the company’s flagship product, and over 16 million new PDFs created in 2023. According to the Nemetschek Group 2023 Sustainability Report, the use of software throughout the construction lifecycle can help reduce paper consumption by 90%, helping lower emissions worldwide.

“The steps we take now as an industry toward increasing digitization, reducing the use of paper and lowering carbon emissions will help restore ecosystems and healthy communities,” said Ron Close, Vice President, Global Marketing at Bluebeam. “Teaming up with One Tree Planted furthers our vision of enabling a sustainable and efficient future for everyone.”



To learn more about how Bluebeam is enabling a sustainable and efficient future by simplifying the widespread adoption of digital construction technologies, visit www.blubeam.com.

About Bluebeam, Inc.

Bluebeam pushes the boundaries of innovation, developing smart, simple project efficiency and collaboration solutions for design and construction professionals worldwide. Since 2002, Bluebeam has made desktop, mobile and cloud-based solutions for paperless workflows that improve project communication and streamline processes across the entire project lifecycle. Trusted by over 3 million individuals in more than 160 countries, Bluebeam’s solutions advance the way professionals work, manage and collaborate on projects digitally. Founded in Pasadena, CA, Bluebeam has grown to include seven additional offices globally. Bluebeam is part of the Nemetschek Group.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more at onetreeplanted.org.