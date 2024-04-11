LearnUpon Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Boca Raton, FL, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review, Brandon Hall Group confirms that LearnUpon is living its mission, to be the LMS of choice for the world's most innovative businesses.

“LearnUpon’s intuitive platform makes it easy to support any audience - whether it's employees, partners, or customers - with training anytime, anywhere,” said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer and Principal HCM Analyst at Brandon Hall Group. “LearnUpon empowers the world’s most innovative companies to build better experiences by supporting learning across their entire business network.”

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent a considerable amount of time understanding LearnUpon and the market they operate. The team has conducted in-depth briefings and thoroughly evaluated the LearnUpon product/service value proposition.

Brandon Hall Group’s Smartchoice® Preferred Provider Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources, and advisory support to the entire LearnUpon organization to ensure our certification reflects the highest standards a Provider can attain in the market.

“We’re delighted Brandon Hall Group has certified LearnUpon as a Smartchoice® Preferred Provider, recognizing the role we play in partnering with our customers, putting training at the heart of their growth strategy,” said Brendan Noud, CEO, and co-founder of LearnUpon. “We're a passionate team who's dedicated to building long-term partnerships with our customers through our learning technology and our people.”

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that LearnUpon offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group™ is the world’s only professional-development company that provides data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent professionals and organizations. The best companies in the world rely on Brandon Hall Group™ to help create future-proof employee-development plans for the new era of work and management.

For more than 30 years, BHG has empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations throughout the world, driving the development of more than 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our annual HCM Excellence Awards® program was the first to recognize and celebrate organizations for learning and talent, and as the industry’s gold standard is known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Brandon Hall Group’s cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and Human Resources for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more visit https://www.brandonhall.com

About LearnUpon

LearnUpon helps businesses deliver online learning to employees, customers and partners. By championing simple, learner-centric experiences and results-focused support, we make it easy for businesses to deliver learning that impacts what matters: performance, retention and growth.

Learn why LearnUpon is trusted by over 1,400 businesses worldwide, including, BambooHR, Hootsuite, The Adecco Group, Gusto, and PING.