Cyderes Completes Acquisition of Ipseity Security

Toronto / London / Kansas City, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robert Herjavec, CEO and founder of Cyderes (and executive producer of ABC’s Emmy Award-winning hit show Shark Tank), proudly announces the strategic acquisition of Ipseity Security, a leading Identity and Access Management (IAM) company. “This acquisition is very exciting for us and more importantly, for our customers. It deepens our expertise in Cloud Identity, Access Governance, and Privileged Access Management while allowing for further expansion of our services within the full IAM ecosystem and continues to enhance our ability to excel in complex multi-technology enterprise environments. Ipseity’s world-class engineering team is innovative and customer-centric – and that aligns with who we are as a company”, said Robert Herjavec.

Ipseity Security was the 2022 recipient of CIO Review’s Most Promising Canada Tech Services Company. Their Identity, Cloud Security, and Managed Services will bolster Cyderes’ award-winning IAM practice and combine to bring over 250 IAM experts together worldwide. “Our clients rely on us to solve their toughest cyber and digital transformation challenges with speed, agility, and cost efficiency – and now as part of the ‘One Cyderes’ approach, we can deliver at a global scale,” says Ketan Kapadia, Managing Director, Ipseity Security. “From day one, our commitment to our clients has always been to improve their resiliency, even in turbulent times. Together with Cyderes, we’ve exponentially expanded this capability, and couldn’t be more excited about the future,” says Omar Ahmed, VP, Managing Partner, Ipseity Security.

Cyderes garnered three esteemed Global InfoSec Awards in 2023 including “Hot Company” for Identity & Access Management in addition to winning 2023’s UK Computing Security Award’s IAM Solution of the Year. “We’re incredibly excited to welcome the entire Ipseity Security team to an already world-class organization of client-focused professionals dedicated to delivering the absolute best in Identity solutions that allow enterprises to focus on what they do best – building their businesses,” says Todd Musselman, SVP, Identity & Access Management, Cyderes.

About Cyderes: Founded in 2003, Cyderes is a global, pure-play, full life-cycle cyber security services provider with award-winning managed security services, identity and access management (IAM), and professional services designed to support the modern enterprise. Cyderes is a global leader in IAM solutions partnering with CyberArk, SailPoint, Microsoft, Ping Identity, and Okta while expanding partnerships with BeyondTrust and Saviynt to provide professional services but world-leading managed services. Cyderes solutions help enterprise customers manage cyber risk by detecting and responding to the world’s most complex and evolving cyber threats. Cyderes is a team of 1,000 cyber experts, with operating centers in the US, Canada, the UK, and India.

