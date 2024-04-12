ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP Welcomes Mark Boseley, MD to its Tarrytown Office

Tarrytown, New York, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarrytown, NY: April 11th, 2024 – ENT and Allergy Associates (ENTA), the nation’s largest otolaryngology specialty and sub-specialty practice, today proudly announced that Mark Boseley, M.D., fellowship-trained pediatric otolaryngologist, will join the group as of September 1, 2024. Dr. Boseley will begin serving patients full-time in ENTA’s Tarrytown, NY office located at 200 White Plains Road, Suite 201, Tarrytown, NY 10591.

Dr. Boseley's arrival affords the many young families and parents of Westchester County expanded access to expert pediatric otolaryngologic care. In his role, Dr. Boseley will serve as the Director of Pediatric Otolaryngology at Sleepy Hollow-based Phelps Hospital of the Northwell Health system.

Mark Boseley, M.D., joins ENTA from Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma, WA. He treats a wide range of pediatric ear, nose, and throat conditions. Dr. Boseley graduated Magna Cum Laude from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville before obtaining his M.D. from Tulane University in New Orleans. He then completed his residency in Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery at the University of Cincinnati, followed by his fellowship in the Department of Otology and Laryngology at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary/ Boston Children’s Hospital. At the Harvard School of Public health, he completed his Masters in Epidemiology.

During his free time, he takes pleasure in activities such as running, traveling, woodworking, outdoor pursuits, discovering restaurants globally, and enjoying quality time with his family.

In the Tarrytown office, Dr. Boseley will join otolaryngologists Michael Bergstein, M.D., F.A.C.S., Cameron Budenz, M.D., Deya Jourdy, M.D., F.A.R.S., F.A.C.S., and Craig Zalvan, M.D., Allergist Mark Davis-Lorton, M.D., and Audiologists Jessica Comparetto, MA, CCC-A and Lucia Khoder, AuD, CCC-A. F-AAA.

Steven Gold, MD, Vice President of ENTA and Chair of the ENTA Recruitment Committee, remarked, “We are thrilled to bring Dr. Boseley across the country to join our practice. Bringing an experienced fellowship-trained pediatric otolaryngologist will help us better serve the needs of our patients in Westchester.”

To learn more about ENTA, find a local office or book an appointment, visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About ENT and Allergy Associates LLP:

ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is the largest ENT, Allergy, and Audiology practice in the country, with over 300 clinicians practicing in over 50 clinical locations throughout New York and New Jersey. Each ENTA clinical office is comprised of world-class physicians who are specialists and sub-specialists in their respective fields, providing the highest level of expertise and care. With a wide range of services including Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Treatment of Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma-related services, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid Dispensing, Sleep and CT Services, ENTA Is able to meet the needs of patients of all ages. ENTA is also affiliated with some of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world, including The Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center. Each year ENTA physicians are voted ‘Top Doctor’ by Castle Connolly, a true testament to the exceptional care and service they provide to their patients.

Attachment