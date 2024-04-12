Haivision and First Mile Technologies Join Forces to Streamline Avid Lens to First Edit Cloud Production Workflows

MONTREAL, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haivision Systems Inc. (“Haivision”) (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with First Mile Technologies. This collaboration is set to revolutionize Avid Lens to First Edit workflows, offering an unparalleled level of efficiency and quality.



The integration of Haivision’s Pro460 mobile video transmitter with First Mile’s MEILI introduces a game-changing capability for production teams, giving them the ability to instantly begin editing with the highest quality HD/4K proxy images and the most extensive camera information offering the on-set director a faster than ever turnaround for a quick preview. Metadata-enriched image files are then automatically transferred to the Avid content management system, coupled again with critical camera information, enabling production teams to conform their projects quicker than ever before possible.

“The integration of all the available camera metadata from the First Mile Meili and Haivision’s Pro460 5G encoder and transmitter delivers content to the Avid Media Composer or Edit-on-Demand service with unprecedented speed, quality, and the richest camera data available. This allows for automated relink and conform and informing VFX and color workflows in ways not available before,” said Ray Thomson, Senior Director Partner and Industry Marketing, Avid Technologies.

The Haivision Pro460 5G transmitter, supporting up to six cellular connections over public or private 5G networks, supports the lowest latency HD/4K video transmission available and fast file transfer capability. The Pro460 ingests the video and the extensive metadata supplied by the First Mile Technologies Meili Creation-to-Cloud camera mounted data capture device.

“The differentiator in this process versus other camera-to-cloud systems is the level of connectivity we’re using here. The Haivision Pro460 is a professional delivery tool which creates a secure, resilient path for the data to flow from set to destination,” states Brandon Cooper, President, First Mile Technologies.

The joint Haivision and First Mile Technologies solution will be demonstrated at Avid’s booth SU2014 at the NAB Show.

Haivision will also exhibit its live video contribution solutions at the 2024 NAB Show from April 14-17 in the West Hall, booth W2612. To book a one-on-one meeting with a Haivision video expert at the event, please visit https://www.haivision.com/events/ .

About First Mile Technologies

First Mile Technologies provides business-to-business integrated connectivity by blending existing traditional and low-orbit satellite, cellular, fibre and internet networks. We achieve this through innovative, patented technologies that enable our customers to transport live video and large scale data with speed, security and reliability. Our mission is to develop creative solutions that allow people to connect with their data in new and exciting ways.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.com.

Jennifer Gazin

514.334.5445 ext 8309

jgazin@haivision.com