SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (EDR) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, April 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) (“Endeavor”) on behalf of the company’s investors.



On April 2, 2024, Endeavor announced that it would be taken private by its majority stockholder, private investment firm Silver Lake, at a price of $27.50 per share in cash. Following the closing of the transaction, Endeavor’s shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether investors will be receiving sufficient consideration for their shares, and whether Endeavor’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in agreeing to sell the company at $27.50 per share. Notably, at the time the transaction was announced, at least one stock analyst was maintaining a price target for Endeavor’s shares of $36.00 per share.

Endeavor shareholders who are dissatisfied with the buyout price are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740 or (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/endeavor-group-holdings/ , to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

