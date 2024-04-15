|Company announcement no. 16 2024
15 April 2024
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 15
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 15:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|4,213,534
|199.9952
|842,686,762
|08/04/2024
|117,800
|208.4345
|24,553,584
|09/04/2024
|125,824
|207.6738
|26,130,348
|10/04/2024
|135,000
|205.9245
|27,799,808
|11/04/2024
|180,726
|202.3183
|36,564,177
|12/04/2024
|123,000
|204.8016
|25,190,597
|Total accumulated over week 15
|682,350
|205.5228
|140,238,514
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|4,895,884
|200.7656
|982,925,276
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.57% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
