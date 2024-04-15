Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 15

15 April 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 15

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 15:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement4,213,534199.9952842,686,762
08/04/2024117,800208.434524,553,584
09/04/2024125,824207.673826,130,348
10/04/2024135,000205.924527,799,808
11/04/2024180,726202.318336,564,177
12/04/2024123,000204.801625,190,597
Total accumulated over week 15682,350205.5228140,238,514
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme4,895,884200.7656982,925,276

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.57% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

