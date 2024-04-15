ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|08-Apr-24
|3,430
|€909.33
|€3,119,017
|09-Apr-24
|12,733
|€905.30
|€11,527,156
|10-Apr-24
|9,336
|€907.57
|€8,473,098
|11-Apr-24
|11,139
|€908.86
|€10,123,752
|12-Apr-24
|9,969
|€914.97
|€9,121,319
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
