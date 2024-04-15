Cell Culture Market is Expected to Reach $57.9 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cell Culture market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $30.9 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $57.9 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors like increasing need of advanced therapies, rising cell-based research practices, growing focus on personalized medicine are driving the growth of cell culture market.
Cell Culture Market Scope:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue in 2024
|$30.9 billion
|Estimated Value by 2029
|$57.9 billion
|Growth Rate
|Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.4%
|Market Size Available for
|2022–2029
|Forecast Period
|2024–2029
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|Product, Application, and End User
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa
|Report Highlights
|Updated financial information / product portfolio of players
|Key Market Opportunity
|Growth opportunities in emerging economies
|Key Market Driver
|Increasing fundings for cell-based research
The future of the cell culture market is poised for significant growth driven by advancements in 3D cell culture technologies and the widespread adoption of single-use technologies. 3D cell culture models offer more physiologically relevant environments, enhancing drug discovery and tissue engineering applications. Single-use technologies reduce contamination risks, increase operational flexibility, and lower costs, making them increasingly attractive to biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies seeking efficient and scalable solutions for cell culture processes.
Based on product, the cell culture market is segmented into consumables and equipment. Consumables are further categorized as Sera, Media, Reagents; Vessels; and Accessories. Equipment is further sub-segmented as bioreactors, storage equipment and other equipment. Consumables accounted for the largest share of the global cell culture market in 2023. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing need for high-quality consumables including cell culture media and regents. Additionally, increasing cell based-research activities is anticipated to drive the segment growth.
Based on application, the cell culture market has been segmented into biopharmaceutical production, diagnostics, tissue engineering & regenerative medicine, drug screening & development, and other applications. Biopharmaceutical production segment is further categorized as monoclonal antibodies, vaccine production, and other therapeutic proteins. Tissue engineering & regenerative medicine segment is further divided based on cell and gene therapy, and others tissue engineering & regenerative medicine. In 2023, biopharmaceutical production accounted for the largest share of cell culture market. The highest share of the segment is attributed to various factors such as growing demand for monoclonal antibodies & biosimilars and rising incidences of infectious diseases.
Based on end user, the cell culture market has been segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, research & academic institutes, and other end users. In 2023, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies accounted for the largest share of the cell culture market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising demand for novel therapeutics. Additionally, the growing focus on development of personalized medicine for the treatment of chronic diseases is anticipated to boost the segment growth.
The key regional markets for the global cell culture market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. In 2023, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this region can be attributed to the well-established biopharmaceutical industry and rising need of cell and gene therapy. However, during the forecast period, the Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market. Factors such as the increasing focus on advancement of biotechnology sector are driving growth in these markets. Moreover, rising R&D activities in the field of cell biology are propelling the growth of cell culture market in the Asia Pacific region.
Cell Culture market major players covered in the report, such as:
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)
- Danaher Corporation (US)
- Sartorius AG (Germany)
- Merck KGaA (Germany)
- Corning Incorporated (US)
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)
- BD (US) Eppendorf SE (Germany)
- Lonza (Switzerland)
- Getinge AB (Sweden)
- Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)
- HiMedia Laboratories (India)
- Miltenyi Biotec (Germany)
- STEMCELL Technologies (Canada)
- Solida Biotech GmbH (Germany)
- Caisson Labs (US)
- PromoCell GmbH (Germany)
- InvivoGen (France)
- PAN-Biotech (Germany)
- Cellexus (Scotland)
- Meissner Filtration Products Inc. (US)
- Adolf Kühner AG (Switzerland)
- Bio-Techne (US)
- Advancion Corporation (US)
- BioSpherix, Ltd. (US)
- and Among Others
This report categorizes the cell culture market into the following segments:
Cell Culture Market, by Product
- Consumables
- Sera, Media, Reagents
- Media
- Serum-free media
- Classical media & salts
- Stem cell culture media
- Chemically defined media
- Specialty media
- Other media
- Reagents
- Growth factors
- Supplements
- Buffers & chemicals
- Cell dissociation reagents
- Balanced salt solutions
- Attachment & matrix factors
- Antibiotics/Antimycotics
- Cryoprotective Reagents
- Contamination Detection Kits
- Other cell culture reagents
- Sera
- Fetal Bovine sera
- Adult Bovine sera
- Other animal sera
- Vessels
- Cell factory systems/cell stacks
- Roller/roux bottles
- Flasks
- Multiwall Plates
- Petri dishes
- Equipment
- Bioreactors
- Conventional Bioreactors
- Single Use Bioreactor
- Storage Equipment
- Refrigerators & freezers
- Cryostorage systems
- Other Equipment
- Filtration systems
- Cell counters
- Carbon dioxide incubators
- Centrifuges
- Autoclaves
- Microscopes
- Biosafety cabinets
- Other supporting equipment
- Bioreactors
Cell Culture Market, by Application
- Biopharmaceutical Production
- Monoclonal Antibody Production
- Vaccine Production
- Other Therapeutic Protein Production
- Diagnostics
- Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine
- Cell And Gene Therapy
- Other Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine Applications
- Drug Screening & Development
- Other Applications
Cell Culture Market, by End User
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Hospitals And Diagnostic Laboratories
- Research & Academic Institutes
- Other End Users
Cell Culture Market, by region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe (RoE)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)
- Middle East
- GCC Countries
- Saudi Arabia (KSA)
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Rest of GCC Countries (RoGCC)
- Rest of Middle East (RoME)
- GCC Countries
- Africa
Key Market Stakeholders:
- Cell Culture Equipment and Reagents Manufacturers
- Analytical and Life Science Instrumentation Companies
- Academic and Research Institutes
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Life Science Companies
- Venture Capitalists and Investors
- Government Organizations
- Private Research Firms
- Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
- Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)
- Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories
- Cell Banks
Report Objectives:
- To define, describe, and forecast the global cell culture market based on the product, application, end user, and region
- To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)
- To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall cell culture market
- To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders
- To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to six main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies
- To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions, product launches, expansions, and R&D activities in the cell culture market.
