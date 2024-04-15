Declaration of transactions in own shares n 2024/06

Regulated information

Paris, 15 April 2024

DISCLOSURE N° 2024/06

OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

Period of: From April 8 to April 12, 2024

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)

Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer identifier Code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price (in euros) Market

(MIC) 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 8-Apr-24 NL0015001W49 22,988 26.9137 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 8-Apr-24 NL0015001W49 6,000 26.9359 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 9-Apr-24 NL0015001W49 36,781 26.5462 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 9-Apr-24 NL0015001W49 20,215 26.4288 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 9-Apr-24 NL0015001W49 2,256 26.3173 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 10-Apr-24 NL0015001W49 34,876 25.9306 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 10-Apr-24 NL0015001W49 19,710 25.8996 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 10-Apr-24 NL0015001W49 2,144 25.9567 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 11-Apr-24 NL0015001W49 34,504 25.3911 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 11-Apr-24 NL0015001W49 19,062 25.3935 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 11-Apr-24 NL0015001W49 2,013 25.3939 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 12-Apr-24 NL0015001W49 29,000 25.5296 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 12-Apr-24 NL0015001W49 13,000 25.5242 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 12-Apr-24 NL0015001W49 1,000 25.5763 TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in employee benefits and engagement that operates in 31 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Wellbeing, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,000 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 36 million consumers and 1.7 million merchants. Conducting its business as a trusted partner for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on all its stakeholders, from driving business to local communities, to supporting wellbeing at work for employees while protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Attachment