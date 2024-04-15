Declaration of transactions in own shares n 2024/06

Regulated information
Paris, 15 April 2024
DISCLOSURE N° 2024/06
OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES
Period of: From April 8 to April 12, 2024
Issuer: Pluxee N.V.
Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)
Aggregate presentation by day and by market
|Issuer identifier Code
(LEI)
|Transaction date
|ISIN
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price (in euros)
|Market
(MIC)
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|8-Apr-24
|NL0015001W49
|22,988
|26.9137
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|8-Apr-24
|NL0015001W49
|6,000
|26.9359
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|9-Apr-24
|NL0015001W49
|36,781
|26.5462
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|9-Apr-24
|NL0015001W49
|20,215
|26.4288
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|9-Apr-24
|NL0015001W49
|2,256
|26.3173
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|10-Apr-24
|NL0015001W49
|34,876
|25.9306
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|10-Apr-24
|NL0015001W49
|19,710
|25.8996
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|10-Apr-24
|NL0015001W49
|2,144
|25.9567
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|11-Apr-24
|NL0015001W49
|34,504
|25.3911
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|11-Apr-24
|NL0015001W49
|19,062
|25.3935
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|11-Apr-24
|NL0015001W49
|2,013
|25.3939
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|12-Apr-24
|NL0015001W49
|29,000
|25.5296
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|12-Apr-24
|NL0015001W49
|13,000
|25.5242
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|12-Apr-24
|NL0015001W49
|1,000
|25.5763
|TQE
About Pluxee
Pluxee is a global player in employee benefits and engagement that operates in 31 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Wellbeing, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,000 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 36 million consumers and 1.7 million merchants. Conducting its business as a trusted partner for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on all its stakeholders, from driving business to local communities, to supporting wellbeing at work for employees while protecting the planet.
For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com
Attachment