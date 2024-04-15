Declaration of transactions in own shares n 2024/06

Regulated information

Paris, 15 April 2024

DISCLOSURE N° 2024/06

OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

Period of: From April 8 to April 12, 2024

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)

Aggregate presentation by day and by market

      
      
Issuer identifier Code
(LEI)		Transaction dateISINTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price (in euros)Market
(MIC)
213800RQNIQT48SEEO858-Apr-24NL0015001W4922,98826.9137XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO858-Apr-24NL0015001W496,00026.9359DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO859-Apr-24NL0015001W4936,78126.5462XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO859-Apr-24NL0015001W4920,21526.4288DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO859-Apr-24NL0015001W492,25626.3173TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8510-Apr-24NL0015001W4934,87625.9306XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8510-Apr-24NL0015001W4919,71025.8996DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8510-Apr-24NL0015001W492,14425.9567TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8511-Apr-24NL0015001W4934,50425.3911XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8511-Apr-24NL0015001W4919,06225.3935DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8511-Apr-24NL0015001W492,01325.3939TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8512-Apr-24NL0015001W4929,00025.5296XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8512-Apr-24NL0015001W4913,00025.5242DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8512-Apr-24NL0015001W491,00025.5763TQE
      
      

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in employee benefits and engagement that operates in 31 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Wellbeing, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,000 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 36 million consumers and 1.7 million merchants. Conducting its business as a trusted partner for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on all its stakeholders, from driving business to local communities, to supporting wellbeing at work for employees while protecting the planet.

