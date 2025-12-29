Regulated information
Paris, December 29, 2025
DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/08 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES
Period of: December 22 to December 24, 2025
Issuer: Pluxee N.V.
Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)
Aggregate presentation by day and by market.
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|22-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|35 992
|12,9802
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|22-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|20 899
|12,9742
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|22-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|3 600
|12,9644
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|23-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|33 561
|13,0284
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|23-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|23 500
|13,0290
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|23-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|4 690
|13,0033
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|24-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|32 655
|13,1824
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|24-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|15 500
|13,1878
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|24-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|3 000
|13,1493
|TQE
About Pluxee
Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.
For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com
Contacts
|Media
Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com
|Analysts and Investors
Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com
Attachment