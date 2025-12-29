DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/08 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES 

Paris, December 29, 2025

Period of: December 22 to December 24, 2025

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49) 

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8522-Dec-25NL0015001W4935 99212,9802XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8522-Dec-25NL0015001W4920 89912,9742DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8522-Dec-25NL0015001W493 60012,9644TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8523-Dec-25NL0015001W4933 56113,0284XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8523-Dec-25NL0015001W4923 50013,0290DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8523-Dec-25NL0015001W494 69013,0033TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8524-Dec-25NL0015001W4932 65513,1824XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8524-Dec-25NL0015001W4915 50013,1878DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8524-Dec-25NL0015001W493 00013,1493TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media
Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com		Analysts and Investors
Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com

