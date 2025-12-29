Regulated information

Paris, December 29, 2025

DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/08 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

Period of: December 22 to December 24, 2025

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 22-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 35 992 12,9802 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 22-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 20 899 12,9742 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 22-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 3 600 12,9644 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 23-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 33 561 13,0284 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 23-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 23 500 13,0290 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 23-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 4 690 13,0033 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 24-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 32 655 13,1824 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 24-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 15 500 13,1878 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 24-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 3 000 13,1493 TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media

Cecilia de Pierrebourg

+33 6 03 30 46 98

cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com Analysts and Investors

Pauline Bireaud

+ 33 6 22 58 83 51

pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com

