Construction contract in Lithuania (increase in the volume of design-build contract)

On 15. April 2024, the addendum to the design-build contract between UAB Merko Statyba, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Support and Procurement Agency entered into force for additional works on the construction of new infrastructures of the training center in Pabrade, Lithuania.

The value of additional works exceeds EUR 20 million, plus the applicable value added tax. The actual value is determined after adjustment with the construction price index of the respective periods. The construction works are scheduled to be completed by 2026.

UAB Merko Statyba ( merko.lt ) is Lithuanian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction and residential construction.

Additional information: UAB Merko Statyba, Construction Director Mr. Jaanus Rästas, phone: +370 6875 0680.



Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee