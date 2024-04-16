Glass House Brands to Present at OTCQX Best 50 Virtual Investor Conference April 18th

LONG BEACH, Calif. and TORONTO, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glass House Brands Inc. ("Glass House" or the "Company") (CBOE CA: GLAS.A.U) (CBOE CA: GLAS.WT.U) (OTCQX: GLASF) (OTCQX: GHBWF), one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., today announced that its Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, Kyle Kazan, Co-Founder, President and Board Director, Graham Farrar and CFO Mark Vendetti will participate in a Fireside Chat moderated by Mike Regan, Director of Research – Excelsior Equities at the OTCQX Best 50 Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on April 18th, 2024.

DATE: April 18th

TIME: 12:30 pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/48OzEYk

Available for 1x1 meetings: Monday April 22 and Tuesday April 23, 2024

This will be an interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

ABOUT GLASS HOUSE

Glass House is one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., with a dedicated focus on the California market and building leading, lasting brands to serve consumers across all segments. From its greenhouse cultivation operations to its manufacturing practices, from brand-building to retailing, the company's efforts are rooted in the respect for people, the environment, and the community that co-founders Kyle Kazan , Chairman and CEO, and Graham Farrar , Board Member and President, instilled at the outset. Through its portfolio of brands, which includes Glass House Farms , PLUS Products , Allswell and Mama Sue Wellness, Glass House is committed to realizing its vision of excellence: outstanding cannabis products, produced sustainably, for the benefit of all. For more information and company updates, visit www.glasshousebrands.com and https://glasshousebrands.com/press-releases/ .

