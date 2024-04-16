ibex’s Christy O’Connor Named Among Top 50 Chief Legal Officers

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that Christy O’Connor has been named among the Top 50 Chief Legal Officers of 2024 by Women We Admire.

O’Connor has served as Chief Legal Officer of ibex since March 2018, where she has been instrumental in the company’s success, from its initial public offering in 2020 to its cutting-edge AI-enabled customer engagement solutions that help organizations acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers.

“Christy’s inclusion on the list of Top 50 Chief Legal Officers underscores her exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence,” said Bob Dechant, CEO of ibex. “Her expertise, dedication, and legal acumen have been instrumental in propelling ibex forward as a global leader in business process outsourcing. We are immensely proud of Christy’s well-deserved recognition and grateful for her invaluable contributions to the organization.”

At ibex, O’Connor is a champion for diversity and mentoring the next generation of leaders. She is a co-founder and executive sponsor of the Women of ibex, a program designed for all employees who identify as a woman to contribute their voice, opinions, talents, or ideas, and provides a forum for advice, resources, and support from other women.

Women We Admire’s list of Top 50 Chief Legal Officers honors leaders that serve some of the world’s most well-known companies and organizations.

O’Connor has more than 25 years of experience as a General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer. Prior to ibex, she was Chief Legal Officer at Alorica, a provider of customer management outsourcing solutions. Previously, she served as General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer at SourceHOV, as well as Deputy General Counsel for Stream Global Services. O’Connor holds a BA/MA from the University of Chicago. She has a Juris Doctor degree from St. Mary’s University School of Law and a degree in International Law from the University of Innsbruck.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 31 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its AI-powered Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

