Parkinson’s Disease Increasing In U.S., Highlighting Importance Of SSDI Benefits, Allsup Explains

Belleville, Illinois, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The number of Americans with Parkinson’s disease (PD) continues to increase, highlighting the importance of financial supports for individuals during Parkinson’s Awareness Month in April, according to Allsup, a leading provider of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation, return to work and veterans disability appeals services. This month-long observance shines a spotlight on the challenges faced by nearly 1 million people in the U.S., a number expected to rise to 1.2 million by 2030, according to the Parkinson’s Foundation. PD is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s disease. According to the World Health Organization, PD is a progressive disorder that affects over 10 million people worldwide characterized by movement issues, tremors, stiffness and related symptoms that lead to disability and care needs.

“Individuals can experience onset of Parkinson’s disease in their 40s and 50s, which means it’s important to understand their financial options, including applying for Social Security disability benefits if they must stop working,” said T.J. Geist, Principal Advocate at Allsup. Young onset is defined as individuals who receive a PD diagnosis before age 50. The annual economic impact of Parkinson’s disease on patients, families, and the U.S. government is reported to be $51.9 billion, according to research from The Michael J. Fox Foundation. This highlights the substantial financial burden of the disease on both individuals and the wider economy.

For those living with Parkinson’s disease, Allsup provides support by navigating the SSDI application process, aiming to ensure individuals receive the benefits and assistance they rightfully need, as timely as possible. “SSDI benefits are a key support for individuals navigating the path to medical stability,” Geist said. Through its exclusive Disability Financial Solutions ®, Allsup offers specialized assistance to its customers, including patients with Parkinson’s disease, underscoring the critical role of financial resources in their treatment journey.

Innovations in PD research offer new paths for understanding and treatment. Scientists at Johns Hopkins Medicine have discovered that the protein alpha-synuclein plays a significant role in the progression of PD, opening potential avenues for slowing or halting the disease’s advancement. Furthermore, The Michael J. Fox Foundation’s development of a spinal fluid test that accurately detects Parkinson’s before symptom onset marks a significant leap forward in early intervention and personalized medicine. This test, which examines spinal fluid for Parkinson's pathology with over 90% accuracy, is a major step forward in understanding and treating Parkinson's more effectively, promising to revolutionize both research and patient care.

These insights are crucial in shaping both medical treatment and financial strategies for individuals with Parkinson’s disease. “Medical diagnosis and treatment is important because of the medical documentation that is required for SSDI benefits approval,” Geist explained. “Our Allsup professionals and claimants have seen incredible advances in medical treatment over the years, and these trends are important for individuals who are facing important decisions about their healthcare, choices about continuing to work, and planning for their financial futures.”

The unveiling of groundbreaking studies heralds new avenues for understanding the disease and innovative treatments, spearheading a hopeful era in Parkinson’s care. Additionally, the importance of a supportive network cannot be overstated; for those diagnosed under 50 years of age, organizations like the Young Onset Parkinson’s Network (YOPN ) play a crucial role in connecting individuals with young onset Parkinson’s disease (YOPD) to resources, community and support, emphasizing the collective journey towards managing and combating the disease.

For more information about applying for SSDI benefits, filing your appeal if you were denied, or to see if you are eligible, visit FileSSDI.Allsup.com or call 1-800-678-3276. Be sure to ask about our Disability Financial Solutions for SSDI customers. Allsup helps more claimants get approved at the applicant level than any other representative nationwide.

ABOUT YOPN

Young Onset Parkinson’s Network is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) educational and charitable organization for those diagnosed with Young Onset Parkinson’s Disease (YOPD) as well as the individuals related to and/or caring for those with the disease. The organization seeks to increase awareness of YOPD by providing information, resources, and services to help members strengthen their mind and body within a supportive community. Through its network, YOPN members have the holistic support needed not only to manage, but to thrive with this unexpected, early diagnosis. To learn more, visit www.yopnetwork.org.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at Allsup.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

Attachment