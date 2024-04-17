Bright Mountain Media, Inc.'s Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Big Village, In Top 25 of Greenbook's Most Innovative Suppliers List

Boca Raton, FL, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) ("Bright Mountain" or the "Company"), a global marketing services platform with current investments in digital publishing, advertising technology, consumer insights, and creative and media services, today announced that their subsidiary, Big Village, a leader in consumer insights, has been named in the top 25 of Greenbook's 2023 GRIT Top 50 Most Innovative Suppliers list.



Published by Greenbook, a leading voice in market research and consumer insights that provides insight professionals around the world with the tools and information they need to succeed, The Greenbook Research Industry Trends (GRIT) Report is a comprehensive fact base of essential trends in the insights, analytics, and research industry. This industry standard report is the most comprehensive source of information and guidance on insights trends.

Big Village's #25 ranking solidifies its place as a leader in the market research industry. It reinforces its commitment to innovation in delivering clients integrated expertise and products that fine-tune its data strategies, drive bottom-line growth, and differentiate in today's marketplace.

Most recently, Big Village launched Smart Targets, dynamic real-time audience segments that help brands and agencies reach the highest value customers and reduce waste. Promising to support insights and marketing leadership, Smart Targets are designed to enhance clarity and control in decision-making, leveraging an always-on, accessible platform that strengthens each related insights project. Big Village leverages AI to derive these audiences, assess consumer sentiment among large samples, and mine large data sets with natural language.

"Big Village is a trailblazer in delivering cutting-edge solutions that directly tackle the most critical pain points of campaign effectiveness and efficiency," shares David Albert, General Manager of Big Village. "Our unwavering commitment to innovation and technology means that we continue to invest in solutions that create seamless connections between insights and campaign effectiveness, delivering unparalleled value to brands and agencies."

About Big Village

Big Village is a research and analytics business that helps brands and agencies to better understand customer behavior, intentions, and attitudes to drive effective marketing and innovation. We provide fast-track learning and human-led decision support to help brands commit to knowing their customers and succeed. With over 80 years of experience delivering high-quality data and insights, we design, build, and manage consumer insights projects and programs that enable always-on learning and generate brand growth. For more information, visit https://big-village.com.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) unites a diverse portfolio of companies to deliver a full spectrum of advertising, marketing, technology, and media services under one roof—fused together by data-driven insights. Bright Mountain Media's brands include Big Village Insights, Deep Focus, Wild Sky Media, and BrightStream. For more information, please visit www.brightmountainmedia.com.

