Mudra Band Upgrades Mac Computers’ User Experience with AI Gesture Mouse Allowing Natural Effortless Navigation

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI")-powered touchless sensing wearables, is proud to announce a significant breakthrough in digital interaction with the latest updates to the Mudra Band. At the heart of these updates is the introduction of a new AI gesture mouse for Mac computers, a feature set to redefine user interaction within the Apple ecosystem.

The AI gesture mouse feature introduces an innovative way for users to interact with their Mac computers, transcending traditional input methods. Leveraging advanced AI and machine learning, Mudra Band now allows Mac users to experience natural, effortless scrolling and navigation through a simple “reverse-pinch” gesture, marking a new era of convenience and efficiency.

Additional Developments Unveiled:

Alongside the AI gesture mouse feature, Wearable Devices has introduced a series of enhancements aimed at broadening the capabilities of the Mudra Band within the Apple ecosystem, including optimized Apple TV control and a comprehensive firmware update to elevate the user interface.

Enhanced Apple TV Control: The update extends Mudra Band’s capabilities to Apple TV, allowing users to navigate the entertainment platform with ease. Gesture controls transform the viewing experience, offering a touchless alternative that enriches user engagement with content.

Comprehensive Firmware Update: A significant firmware enhancement elevates Mudra Band’s performance, ensuring smoother, more responsive interactions. This update underpins Wearable Devices' commitment to refining touchless control, making digital interaction more intuitive and enjoyable.

"We are thrilled to unveil these transformative updates to Mudra Band, led by the AI "reverse-pinch" mouse gesture feature, and expanding the boundaries of touchless interaction. These updates align with our vision for a world where technology seamlessly augments human capabilities in the most intuitive manner imaginable,” commented Mr. Ohad Shevily, VP of Product Development at Wearable Devices. "With these advancements, we strive to provide users unmatched control and a fluid experience across their preferred digital devices, elevating interaction to craft the pinnacle of user experience."

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company’s flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to “touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices Is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for the Extended Reality, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company’s ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq market under the symbol “WLDS” and “WLDSW”, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss expected benefits from the Mudra Band updates and from the other developments that have been unveiled. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed on March 15, 2024 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

