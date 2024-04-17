Broad Arrow Announces Final Lineup for All-Porsche Auction in Partnership with Air|Water in Costa Mesa, California on April 27

Grosse Pointe, Michigan, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is thrilled to announce the final list of consignments for the exclusive Porsche-only auction in partnership with the first-ever Air|Water standalone event, view the complete Digital Catalogue here. Air|Water is the brainchild of Luftgekühlt founder Patrick Long, who is well-known and respected in the Porsche world and has organized world-class gatherings for the Porsche community to celebrate not only Porsches but the camaraderie of the Porsche enthusiast community. Air|Water will take place on Saturday, April 27thin Costa Mesa, California featuring both air-cooled and water-cooled Porsches of all eras. The accompanying Broad Arrow auction consists of 57 outstanding Porsche motor cars and 41 lots of Porsche-themed memorabilia and will take place starting at 11:00 am PDT, all lots are now available for viewing at here.

One of the previously announced highlights is the 1969 Porsche 908/02 Langheck “Flunder” Spyder, (estimate: $4,750,000-$5,750,000), chassis 908/02.05, a celebrated example that will be instantly recognizable to Porsche endurance racing enthusiasts. Boasting an impressive works and ex-works competition record, it was piloted during its illustrious career by Porsche legends including Vic Elford, Richard Attwood, Dr. Helmut Marko, Gérard Larrousse and Rudi Lins. Competing against the mighty five-liter 917s on behalf of the Martini International Racing Team, this 908’s consistent speed allowed it to secure 3rd overall while also taking a historic class win and winning the Index of Performance in the epic 1970 Le Mans 24 Hours, ensuring a 1-2-3 podium sweep for Porsche in one of the era’s defining motorsport events. Watch the full-length film on the 1969 Porsche 908 here.

Alexander Weaver, Senior Car Specialist and Head of Private Sales for Broad Arrow Auctions, states, “On behalf of all of my colleagues at Broad Arrow, I cannot emphasize enough how thrilled we are with the offering we have put together for this inaugural event. Working with Patrick Long and the entire Luftgekühlt/Air|Water team has been nothing but a pleasure and we expect both the show and the auction to be both memorable and exciting. Notably, Air|Water is essentially sold out with over 6,000 tickets presold, and we encourage those interested in attending to contact a member of the Broad Arrow team for admission information for this one-of-a-kind event.”

Other notable auction highlights include the trio of Porsche supercars constituted by the stunning 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach, with under 500 miles from new finished in optional Liquid Metal Silver at a cost of $63,000 (estimate: $2,700,000 - $3,200,000), the Stage 3 Canepa 1988 Porsche 959 Komfort finished in Guards Red, (estimate: $2,100,000 - $2,400,000) and the very special 2005 Porsche Carrera GT being offered on behalf of its original owner and noted American racing driver Mr. John O’Steen, (estimate: $1,400,000 - $1,600,000).

Additional Highlights Include

1996 Porsche 911 GT2 – Estimate: $1,700,000 - $2,000,000

1997 RUF BTR Twin – Estimate: $1,200,000 - $1,400,000

1976 Porsche 934 RSR – Estimate: $750,000 - $950,000

1964 Porsche 356 C Carrera 2 Cabriolet – Estimate: $750,000 - $950,000

2007 Porsche 911 GT3/RSR Flying Lizard – Estimate: $650,000 - $750,000

1986 Porsche 962 IMSA GTP Dyson Racing – Estimate: $600,000 - $800,000

2007 Porsche 911 GT3 RSR – Estimate: $550,000 - $650,000

2016 Porsche 911R - $500,000 - $600,000

In January 2024, Hagerty and The Porsche Club of America, Inc. (PCA) announced Hagerty and Broad Arrow as the official insurance and auction partner, respectively, for key PCA national events. PCA is largest single marque car club in the world with over 160,000 members. This auction, in partnership with Air | Water and collaboration with PCA, reflects Hagerty and Broad Arrow’s continued commitment to the Porsche community to help Porsche enthusiasts to protect, buy/sell, and enjoy their Porsches. More information about the Hagerty and Porsche Club of America partnership can be found here, and more information about PCA can be found here.

Broad Arrow’s auction will take place with Air|Water on Saturday, April 27th, beginning at 11:00 am PDT and feature 57 Porsches along with 41 lots of automobilia, information can be found at www.broadarrowauctions.com or view the Digital Catalogue here.

Photo Credits: 1968 Porsche 908 courtesy of Robin Adams, 2015 Porsche 918 courtesy of Drew Shipley, 1988 Porsche 959 courtesy of Robin Adams, 2005 Porsche Carrera GT courtesy of Ryan Merrill.

