Splashtop Honored as EdTech Award Finalist for Cloud RADIUS Innovation

CUPERTINO, Calif., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop, a leader in remote solutions that simplify the work-anywhere world, is proud to announce its recent recognition by EdTech Digest as a “Cool Tool” finalist in the prestigious EdTech Awards 2024. The EdTech Awards were established in 2010 to recognize, acknowledge, and celebrate the most exceptional innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in education technology across the K-12, Higher Education, and Skills and Workforce sectors. Splashtop’s recently acquired solution – Foxpass Cloud RADIUS – was recognized in the Security Solution category for cybersecurity excellence in education and promoting student safety.

This year’s finalists and winners were narrowed from the larger field and judged based on various criteria, including workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value and potential.

"We understand the importance of cybersecurity in educational settings, and we're proud to offer solutions like Cloud RADIUS that prioritize student safety and data protection," said Mark Lee, CEO at Splashtop. "Our Cloud RADIUS solution represents a significant step forward in ensuring security with simplicity for educational institutions. It is our mission to make security as user-friendly and accessible as possible, particularly in the education sector."

Foxpass Cloud RADIUS solution provides robust secure Wi-Fi network access control for IT administrators in the education sector, ensuring enhanced security and efficiency by allowing only authorized personnel and devices to gain access to their networks. Key advantages of Splashtop's Cloud RADIUS include:

Simplified Implementation : An intuitive user interface and seamless integration with major mobile device management providers (Intune and Jamf) and Single Sign-On providers (Okta, Google Workspace, and Microsoft Azure AD) enable set up in as little as 10 minutes.

: An intuitive user interface and seamless integration with major mobile device management providers (Intune and Jamf) and Single Sign-On providers (Okta, Google Workspace, and Microsoft Azure AD) enable set up in as little as 10 minutes. Password and Passwordless: Options are available for traditional, secure username and password combinations, or convenient passwordless certificate-based authentication.

Options are available for traditional, secure username and password combinations, or convenient passwordless certificate-based authentication. User and Device Authentication : Administrators retain control over network access by managing which users and devices are permitted to connect.

: Administrators retain control over network access by managing which users and devices are permitted to connect. Onboarding & Deprovisioning Automation : Ongoing management tasks are simplified, including bulk deprovisioning for education institutions.

: Ongoing management tasks are simplified, including bulk deprovisioning for education institutions. Enhanced Security : Splashtop's Cloud RADIUS aids in mitigating cyberattacks and data breaches by preventing unauthorized interception of sensitive information and eavesdropping.

: Splashtop's Cloud RADIUS aids in mitigating cyberattacks and data breaches by preventing unauthorized interception of sensitive information and eavesdropping. Compliance Support: The solution aligns with various compliance standards crucial to educational institutions, such as COPPA, CIPA, FERPA, SOC2, ISO27001, HIPAA, and PCI.

Cloud RADIUS was developed by Foxpass, an identity access management company acquired by Splashtop this time last year, which represented an important step as Splashtop builds out the industry’s most robust remote access and security offering.

For more information on Splashtop’s Cloud RADIUS solution, visit Splashtop.com/foxpass. For more information on its award-winning remote access and support solutions, please visit Splashtop.com.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is a leader in solutions that simplify the work-anywhere world. Its solutions for hybrid work and IT / MSP remote support deliver an experience that is fast, simple and secure. Splashtop’s patented, high performance technology is capable of achieving 4K HD quality, multi-monitor support, and 60fps with ultra-low latency. Splashtop comes with advanced security features, broad device support, and responsive customer service. More than 30 million users, 250k businesses, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. Splashtop.com