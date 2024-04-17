AllenComm Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Boca Raton, FL, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review Brandon Hall Group confirms that AllenComm is living their mission: to design and implement transformative learning experiences through their advisory, design, tech, and talent services.

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent a considerable amount of time understanding AllenComm as well as the market in which they operate. The team has conducted in-depth briefings and a thorough evaluation of the AllenComm product/service value proposition.

“At the heart of AllenComm’s offering is their commitment to being your true Learning and Development (L&D) strategic partner. Their holistic approach to delivering real ROI and impact sets them apart,” says Matt Pittman, Principal HCM Analyst, Brandon Hall Group. “They are true learning experts—able to come alongside L&D teams and deliver custom training design and delivery, technology implementation and integration, learning strategy development, and staffing solutions.”

Brandon Hall Group’s Smartchoice® Preferred Provider Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources, and advisory support to the entire AllenComm organization to ensure our certification reflects the highest standards a Provider can attain in the market.

AllenComm CEO Ron Zamir said the company’s ongoing relationship with Brandon Hall Group provides valuable insight to organizations seeking to elevate their onboarding, leadership, compliance, sales, and skills development programs:

"I can’t remember a time when we were not engaged in some way with the Brandon Hall Group, whether that’s through recognition or research. As the number of learning vendors continues to grow exponentially, it can be difficult for clients to differentiate one from the other. Being recognized as a preferred vendor by Brandon Hall Group is just one valuable indicator that clients can use to make the decisions that will lead them to successful outcomes,” Zamir said.

AllenComm works across a variety of industries including finance, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, associations, and non-profits, and has been a learning innovator for more than 40 years.

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that AllenComm offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

To learn more about Smartchoice® preferred vendors or to become one, please visit https://go.brandonhall.com/l/8262/2019-11-13/9pst4l.

To learn more about AllenComm and their offerings visit www.allencomm.com.

To view AllenComm's Solution Provider Profile, please visit https://web.brandonhall.com/allencomm

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group™ is the world’s only professional-development company that provides data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent professionals and organizations. The best companies in the world rely on Brandon Hall Group™ to help create future-proof employee-development plans for the new era of work and management.

For more than 30 years, BHG has empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations throughout the world, driving the development of more than 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our annual HCM Excellence Awards® program was the first to recognize and celebrate organizations for learning and talent, and as the industry’s gold standard is known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Brandon Hall Group’s cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and Human Resources for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more visit https://www.brandonhall.com

---About AllenComm

For 40 years, AllenComm has partnered with Fortune 500 companies to create and scale transformative learning solutions. Extensive instructional design experience, innovative learning technologies, and agency-level creative teams enable AllenComm to stand out in the learning landscape. Considered one of the top ten firms of its kind in the country, AllenComm wins 40+awards year after year for their solutions. Partnering with AllenComm to supplement and support human capital management needs has helped customers reduce expenses, shorten onboarding periods, and raise the impact of their efforts.

To learn more visit https://www.allencomm.com or reach out to info@allencomm.com