Good Supply Cannabis Brand Celebrates Earth Day and Unveils Environmental Impact of “Green You Can Feel Good About” Campaign

TORONTO, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, today announced a sustainability update on its pioneering sustainable packaging initiative within its popular Canadian cannabis brand, Good Supply®. This Earth Day, Good Supply is proud to showcase significant strides in their environmental efforts as they expand the rollout of hemp-based packaging for its pre-rolls, vape products, and whole flower offerings.



With these eco-conscious packaging enhancements, Good Supply not only continues their commitment to reducing single-use plastics, but they also showcase the outstanding and increasing contribution to environmental sustainability. Following the successful introduction of the hemp packaging last summer, which diverted approximately 131,000kg of plastic waste, Good Supply’s ongoing efforts have now prevented over 925,000kg of plastic from reaching landfills1—that’s 7x as much as last year since June 2023.

In partnership with PrintReleaf™ – the industry leader in automated environmental offsets, Tilray has also reforested 2500+ trees (as of this year April 2024 and counting) from label usage, to offset +215,000lbs from 150,000lbs worth of paper consumption, showcasing an increase of 43% growth from the initial hemp launch.

Good Supply is also rolling out additional sustainable hemp packaging for *NEW* pre-rolls and vapes including:

The ‘Good Supply JUICED™’ infused pre-roll collection:



Cosmic Cherry 0.5g single pre-rolls feature sweet cherry and tart citrus flavours thanks to its Inzane in the Membrane whole flower and Cherry Loops vape concentrate infusion.

Watermelon Chew 1g Blunts featuring nostalgic and refreshing flavours from Good Supply’s Melon Dream sativa-leaning flower infused with Frozen Watermelon vape concentrate.

Cherry on Top 1g Blunts Duo Pack featuring two flavours including Cosmic Cherry and Golden Drizzle . Cosmic Cherry Sativa is a very cherry blunt elevated with a delicate lemon citrus sweetness for depth. Golden Drizzle Indica is a combo of sweet and caramelized flavour notes, paired perfectly to hit hard in a smooth-smoking, slow-burning hemp blunt wrap. The Discovery Pack, a signature 3-pack of 0.5g pre-rolls that rotates flavours every six months, with this upcoming spring and summer pack featuring Cosmic Cherry, Watermelon Chew and Blue Burst – which is a tasty indica featuring a cross of God Kush whole flower with a blue raspberry infusion.



Perk Work Pre-roll Variety Pack, coming soon :



A six-pack of 0.5g potent THC pre-rolls featuring Good Supply’s all-star trio of finest sativas including: Jean Guy ’s iconic lemon, new Inzane in the Membrane ’s explosive citrus and new Melon Dream ’s fresh fruity flavour.



Twisted AIO (All-in-One) Vape, coming soon :



These ready-to-go vapes feature two bursting flavours that consumers can enjoy on their own or twisted into a third unique flavour with the push of a button. The all-in-one vape features the following options of Purple Monkey & Frozen Watermelon and Orange Swirl & Strawberry Freeze in a category-five flavour storm. Good Supply’s Twisted vapes are ready to enjoy, rechargeable and contain 1.2mg of flavoured distillate with 1,000mg of THC.



Good Supply hemp tubes and vape mouthpieces are green in more ways than one – they’re biodegradable, so at the end of their lifecycle, they can be mindfully composted in organic processing or landfill facilities. Along with the hemp tubes for pre-rolls, vapes, and vape mouthpieces, Good Supply uses 45% post-consumer recyclable content for their whole flower bags.

Embracing the mindset of ‘Green You Can Feel Good About’, and as part of their larger “Feel Good Highs” strategy, Good Supply consistently re-enforces the notion that consumers can feel good about every aspect of their cannabis purchase, from the product to the packaging that comes with it.

Keep up with Good Supply’s sustainability journey as they continue to produce quality cannabis products made with environmentally conscious materials that consumers and the planet deserve.

About Good Supply

Good Supply is one of Canada's leading cannabis brands and has been recognized as #1 in flower, and best-selling pre-rolls, vapes, and concentrates, and has become a favourite among consumers and budtenders. At Good Supply, good is the new great. Rooted in classic strains that punch above their weight, Good Supply delivers consistent, hard-hitting quality at affordable prices. Explore classic strains, innovative formats, and new flavours – we’re always up for a good time.

To learn more about Good Supply and its latest product launches, visit www.goodsupplycannabis.com and follow @goodsupplycannabis.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with four distinct and complementary business segments including medical and adult-use cannabis, medical distribution, wellness foods, and beverage-alcohol. Tilray Brands is on a mission to change people’s lives for the better – one person at a time - by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Patients and consumers trust Tilray Brands to be the most responsible, trusted and market leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, today Tilray Brands’ unprecedented and diversified production platform supports a portfolio of best-in-class brands in over 20 countries including comprehensive adult-use and medical cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages across North America, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

For more information on Tilray Brands, visit Tilray Brands, Inc. and follow @Tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ability to commercialize new and innovative products worldwide and achieve listed sustainability forecasts. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

1 Disclaimer: This numeric value towards plastic diversion is based on annual Good Supply sales volumes as of April 2024.