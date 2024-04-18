Success for Terranet - tests conducted at AstaZero's test track validate BlincVision's potential

Terranet AB (publ) has conducted tests in AstaZero's test environment and obtained positive outcomes for the company. The results demonstrate significant potential for the company's Advanced Driver Assistance System, BlincVision. The tests have been conducted at a Euro NCAP-approved test facility, meaning that these results directly contribute to Euro NCAP's ADAS rating methods for 2026.



In the fall of 2023, Terranet was granted funding from the innovation agency Vinnova. The funding entailed collaborating with AstaZero to develop new testing methods for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which have now been successfully implemented.

These testing methods pave the way for significant improvements in traffic safety and for what todays and future driver assistance systems can achieve. AstaZero is a well-known test environment approved by Euro NCAP, entirely independent and created to evaluate the safety of future traffic, particularly for automated driving and connected vehicles. What makes AstaZero unique is its various traffic environments, enabling testing of advanced safety systems and their functions under a range of traffic and road conditions. The project has focused on different scenarios, such as obscured visibility of pedestrians and cyclists.

"The tests at AstaZero's test track have confirmed the performance and limitations of current driver assistance systems in more realistic conditions. We see that our BlincVision system will add significant value to the market. There are great opportunities to enhance traffic safety through faster and more precise driver assistance systems. We are very positive that the methods and results are being considered by Euro NCAP," says Magnus Andersson, CEO of Terranet.

Statistics show that in 70% of accidents involving pedestrians, advanced driver assistance systems are already installed in cars. Despite this widespread use of driver assistance systems, many accidents still occur on the roads, particularly involving unprotected road users.



*Euro NCAP (European New Car Assessment Programme) is a traffic safety collaboration between several European countries, including Sweden, car manufacturers, and voluntary organizations. Euro NCAP has created the five-star safety rating system to help consumers and companies compare vehicles more easily and help them identify the safest choice for their needs.

