Aqua-Tots Swim School Prepares to Open First Location in Orlando Area

Oviedo, Florida, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School, the largest international swim school franchise, is proud to announce that its newest location is coming soon to the thriving Orlando suburb of Oviedo, Florida. The new school, located at 93 Alafaya Woods Blvd., is set to open its doors in mid-May of this year.

Franchise co-owners Matthew and Arlette Belver, along with Nathan and Michaella Smith, are ecstatic to bring Aqua-Tots' proven swim instruction methods to the growing community near Lake Mary. With Orlando being the fastest-growing market by population in Florida between 2021 and 2022, the need for quality swim instruction is paramount.



"We love the concept of a neighborhood swim school that is close by and accessible to many families,” says Co-Owner Michaella Smith. “Our goal is to provide a safe and fun environment where children can learn how to swim properly and develop a lifelong love of water. We are thrilled that we get to help make such an important impact in the lives of our friends and neighbors.”

The 5,500 square foot facility will be open Monday through Saturday and will serve as the first of many future Aqua-Tots in the community of two million people. The team at Aqua-Tots Oviedo looks forward to serving families across Oviedo, Seminole County, Lake Mary, Winter Park, Altamonte Springs and Orlando.

Aqua-Tots Swim School offers a variety of swim lessons for all ages and skill levels, including small group, semi-private, and private lessons, as well as Students Needing Adaptive Programming, Fast Track, Swim Team, and adult lessons. With small class sizes of only four students and the highly sought-after Parent & Tot program, Aqua-Tots Oviedo is expected to fill up quickly.

Aqua-Tots Oviedo is running a Founder's Special, where founding families will only pay $99/month for the first three months when they enroll before the school opens. A sibling discount can be combined with this offer so the whole family can jump in. In addition, this location will be hosting a Sneak Peek Week, where tots can try out the program with a week of free swim lessons.

After opening, families who enroll will receive their first swim lesson free to evaluate where their child will be placed within the program. Families can learn more about Aqua-Tots by walking in during business hours or attending the grand opening event. For details, follow @AquaTotsOviedo on Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok (@AquaTotsOrlando).

For more information or to sign up for swim lessons, visit their website at aqua-tots.com/oviedo, email oviedoinfo@aqua-tots.com or call (407) 377-7337.

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200, Aqua-Tots has more than 150 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

