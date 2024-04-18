U.S. News & World Report Awards "Best of" Ratings for 24 Legend Senior Living Residences

| Source: Legend Senior Living Legend Senior Living

WICHITA, Kan., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. News & World Report has named 24 residences of Legend Senior Living among its "Best of" for 2024 in their respective categories. Legend, a senior living provider based in Wichita (KS), regularly places among the nation's top companies in the annual U.S. News ratings. The family-owned company owns and operates 54 senior living residences in six states, offering independent living, assisted living (personal care), memory care, and rehabilitation.

"We're very proud of Legend's showing in the 2024 ratings, increasing by nine over last year," said Matt Buchanan, President of Legend Senior Living. "It's especially gratifying that these ratings are based directly on the surveys of the residents of our communities and their families. It's one important indicator that our compassionate Legend professionals are working hard to fulfill our mission to serve seniors. This places us at the top among the country's largest, most prestigious providers."

Best Senior Living ratings are based on U.S. News’s in-depth analysis of consumer-satisfaction data derived from extensive resident and family surveys. U.S. News analyzed more than 200,000 resident and family surveys at nearly 4,000 senior living communities to produce their Best Senior Living ratings. U.S. News separately evaluated each location in independent living, assisted living, and memory care. Fewer than half of the communities that participated in the evaluation process earned even a single award.

Legend's "Best Of" performance comes on the heels of a growth period for the company, which has added 13 residences under the Legend banner in the past three years. Legend residences have been certified as Great Places to Work® and are also recognized among the Top 25 Senior Living residences by Fortune Magazine.

For more information behind the data analyzed in the U.S. News ratings for Senior Living, please refer to the Methodology Report U.S. News & World Report 2023-24 Best Senior Living Ratings.

ABOUT LEGEND SENIOR LIVING
Legend Senior Living® is a privately held senior housing and services company based in Wichita, Kansas. Legend owns and operates 54 residences – independent living, assisted living, memory care, and personal care – in Florida, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.

ABOUT U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT
U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Paul Hansen
Vice President of Marketing
Legend Senior Living
316-616-6288
paul.hansen@legendseniorliving.com

BEST OF US NEWS & WORLD REPORT 2024

RESIDENCE NAMESTATE"BEST" AWARDS FOR:
The Vero at BethlehemPABest Assisted Living
The Province of SouthamptonPABest Memory Care
The Windsor of Palm CoastFLBest Assisted Living, Best Memory Care
The Windsor at San PabloFLBest Memory Care
Windsor PointeFLBest Independent Living
The Windsor at OrtegaFLBest Memory Care
The Windsor of Cape CoralFLBest Assisted Living
The Windsor of BradentonFLBest Assisted Living
The Windsor of VeniceFLBest Assisted Living
The Windsor of OcalaFLBest Assisted Living, Best Memory Care
Parkwood VillageKSBest Assisted Living, Best Memory Care
Regent ParkKSBest Assisted Living, Best Memory Care
Park WestKSBest Memory Care
Asbury VillageKSBest Independent Living, Best Assisted Living
Legend at Jefferson's GardenOKBest Assisted Living
Arbor House of MustangOKBest Assisted Living, Best Memory Care
Arbor House of NormanOKBest Assisted Living
Rivermont Independent LivingOKBest Independent Living
Acclaim LivingOKBest Independent Living
Arbor House of Midwest CityOKBest Independent Living, Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care
Green TreeOKBest Assisted Living
Legend of McKinneyTXBest Assisted Living
Legend of MansfieldTXBest Assisted Living, Best Memory Care
Legend of Fort WorthTXBest Assisted Living, Best Memory Care

