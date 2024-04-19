SBB Research Group Foundation Names March 2024 Grant Finalists: OMNI Youth Services, Open Communities, Willow House

CHICAGO, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation recognizes three Chicago-area charities as the March 2024 finalists of its monthly grant program supporting impactful nonprofits (in alphabetical order):



OMNI Youth Services (Wheeling, IL) functions as a holistic behavioral health entity, catering to various communities in Illinois by providing readily available counseling services and community initiatives aimed at enhancing the well-being of young people, families, and individuals.



Open Communities (Evanston, IL) is committed to eliminating housing discrimination and unjust behaviors that sustain inequality. It cultivates vibrant, inclusive communities by defending fair housing policies, offering housing counseling, providing education and outreach, and engaging in advocacy efforts.



Willow House (Bannockburn, IL) offers grief support and educational resources to young individuals, families, schools, and other affected communities coping with the loss of a parent, sibling, or child. Its no-cost services serve as a starting point for healing, offering a supportive environment for individuals to mourn alongside others who have experienced similar losses. It aspires to ensure that no child, teenager, or parent undergoes the grieving process alone.



The Foundation encourages any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to apply for a grant at sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant. Donations are awarded to different organizations monthly.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship, which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.