Arhaus Announces Showroom Opening in Greenwich, Connecticut

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arhaus , a leader in artisan-crafted furniture and home décor, announces the opening of its new 5,300 square-foot showroom in Greenwich, Connecticut, located near the top of Greenwich Avenue in the city’s downtown shopping district. This marks the brand’s third showroom in Connecticut, with other locations in Farmington and Norwalk.



The new Greenwich showroom is an inspiring destination for high quality furniture and home décor and offers complimentary design services to clients, extending a helping hand on home projects of any scale. Whether reviving a single space or furnishing an entire home, Arhaus' team of seasoned design consultants is ready to provide guidance both in-store and online. For further details or to connect with a local designer, please visit Arhaus.com/DesignServices.

In celebration of the Greenwich showroom opening and in support of its ongoing Green Initiative, Arhaus will make a $10,000 contribution to The Greenwich Tree Conservancy Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and enhancing the tree and forest resources of Greenwich. To learn more about The Greenwich Tree Conservancy Inc., visit GreenwichTreeConservancy.org.

The Arhaus Greenwich showroom opens today, Friday, April 19, at 45 E. Putnam Ave. Greenwich, Connecticut, 06830.

For more information and store locations, visit the Arhaus Store Directory at Arhaus.com/Stores . To learn more about Arhaus’ values and commitments, visit Arhaus.com/About. To learn more about Arhaus Trade, an exclusive program for industry professionals, visit Arhaus.com/Trade.

About Arhaus

Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With more than 90 showroom and design studio locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and ecommerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and client-first service. For more information, please visit www.arhaus.com.

