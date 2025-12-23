Arhaus Expands in California With Second San Diego Showroom

The artisan-crafted furnishings brand deepens its roots in California with a new showroom opening in San Diego’s Fashion Valley Mall





BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arhaus (NASDAQ: ARHS), a leader in artisan-crafted and responsibly sourced home furnishings, announced the opening of its new approximately 19,900-square-foot showroom in San Diego, California. Located within the Fashion Valley Mall, the new showroom marks Arhaus’ second location in San Diego and 16th in California, reflecting the brand’s continued growth across the state.

Nestled in one of Southern California’s most dynamic shopping destinations, the new showroom offers clients an inspiring environment to explore Arhaus’ artisan-crafted furniture and décor collections in person. Designed to highlight natural materials and timeless craftsmanship, the space invites guests to discover an assortment of pieces that celebrate beauty, sustainability, and the warmth of home.

The Fashion Valley showroom offers complimentary design services to clients, extending a helping hand on home projects of any scale. Whether reviving a single space or furnishing an entire home, Arhaus' team of seasoned interior designers and design consultants is ready to provide guidance both in store and online. To learn more or to connect with a local designer, please visit Arhaus.com/DesignServices .

In celebration of the new San Diego showroom opening, Arhaus will make a $10,000 contribution to American Forests, the country’s oldest nonprofit conservation organization, dedicated to nurturing healthy and resilient forests from coast to coast. Rooted in sustainable principles and aligned with Arhaus’ ongoing Green Initiative, this contribution reflects the brand’s commitment to helping protect and restore forests for future generations. To learn more about American Forests, please visit AmericanForests.org.

The San Diego showroom opened Friday, December 19, 2025, at 7007 Friars Road, Suite 590A, San Diego, CA 92108, in the Fashion Valley Mall.

About Arhaus

Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With more than 100 showroom and design studio locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and eCommerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and client-first service. For more information, please visit www.arhaus.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02780e12-6347-4811-a5ab-a299db3b584a